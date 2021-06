Mom-to-mom, honest to goodness, heart to heart. Rated 5 out of 5 by Anonymous from great masks we loving them.....we always love your brands...so its great. Rated 5 out of 5 by Cristaline from Great fit! These fit both my 2 year old and 9 year old. My 9 y.o. loves them. She said it’s the best fitting mask she’s tried yet. I’m happy not to see her ears pulled down and turning red by her double-looping the ear strings which she like to do with all her other ones (she’s a germaphobe and likes to be extra cautious). As for my 2 y.o. it fit’s him okay. There are gaps that form around his cheeks so I might have to tie the strings a little but I like having them as spares in case he dirties all the toddler ones he has.