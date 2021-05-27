Cancel
Royal Caribbean: US cruise line's Celebrity Edge gets approval to set sail in June

By Lilit Marcus
msn.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrity Edge will be the first major cruise ship to sail from the United States in over a year as Covid-19 restrictions continue to ease in the country. The ship, part of the Celebrity Cruises line owned by Royal Caribbean Group, has been cleared to sail from Fort Lauderdale in June 2021.

www.msn.com
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) sets June return for sailing from the US

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) has received approval to resume sailings from the United States after more than a year of suspended operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 26, the cruise company will mark a long-awaited return with Celebrity Cruises' Celebrity Edge departing from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Entertainmentseatrade-cruise.com

Celebrity Edge to be first back cruising from US on June 26

Celebrity Cruises today was given the green light by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be the first ship back in service. It will sail seven-night cruises from Port Everglades. Capt. Kate McCue at the helm. Capt. Kate McCue, the first US woman to command a major cruise...
LifestyleWHNT-TV

US cruise line receives ‘green light’ to set sail again

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, a cruise line has been given the “green light” to set sail on U.S. waters. In a tweet on Wednesday, Celebrity Cruises – a branch of the Royal Caribbean cruise line – announced it has been cleared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to sail from Fort Lauderdale on June 26. No ports of call have been announced yet.
Industryseatrade-cruise.com

Royal Caribbean will sail from US as early as next month: Fain

'We can now state, with a high level of confidence, that ships from the Royal Caribbean Group will be operating out of US ports as early as next month,' Fain said in a video message, with a US flag flying in the yard behind him. And he emphasized: 'The on-board...
Public Healthtravelweekly.com

Royal Caribbean gets nod from CDC to conduct a test sailing

Royal Caribbean International became the first cruise line to receive CDC approval to conduct a test sailing, with the Freedom of the Seas approved to do a simulated voyage from June 20 to 22. "After 15 months of hard work and collaboration, today's approval of our simulated cruises is the...
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

Celebrity Cruises leads industry with first cruise ship approved to sail from a US port

MIAMI – “Someday is here.” That was the one-line tweet Celebrity Cruises CEO and President Lisa Lutoff-Perlo used to announce the news today that on Saturday, June 26, the exquisite Celebrity Edge will be the first cruise ship to sail from US waters in more than a year. Captain Kate McCue, the first and still only American female Captain, will have the honor of leading the fleet – and the industry – back into operation.
TravelPosted by
TheStreet

Celebrity Cruises Begins Caribbean Comeback With First Sailing From St. Maarten

PHILIPSBURG, St. Maarten, June 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With celebration and fanfare, Celebrity Cruises' much-anticipated return to cruising became a reality today, as the new-luxury Celebrity Millennium set sail from the picturesque Caribbean port of Philipsburg, St. Maarten. Both a first for the industry in North America and the first of Celebrity's fleet to return to sailing, Celebrity Millennium embarks on a seven-night itinerary visiting the treasured islands of Aruba, Barbados and Curacao, thrilling guests who have waited 15 months to experience the wonders of the world by sea.
Florida Statepennsylvanianewstoday.com

Royal Caribbean International vessels depart from major US ports starting July

Related video above: Royal Caribbean announces return date for Florida cruises. Royal Caribbean International announced on Friday that six ships will depart from major US ports in Florida and Texas starting July. Passengers do not need vaccines, but all ship crew members will be vaccinated. Received. According to the company’s news release, unvaccinated guests “must be tested and follow other protocols.” The cruise has been canceled due to a departure ban order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). “That’s it. Holidaymakers can finally take their precious time this summer and plan to really escape after a really hard time. Michael Bailey, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean International. Bailey said in a release. Most ships are still awaiting CDC approval. Since October last year, authorities have issued a set of evolving requirements and guidelines in the form of conditional sailing orders. The CNN reports that the lawsuit against the order from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is still open. According to Miami Herald, the DeSantis office could reach an agreement in mediation on Thursday. The cruise vessel said it was not. The cruise ship “continues discussions with the CDC and” several states, regions, port authorities, and various destinations in the United States. “Bailey said in Desantis, Miami Dade County. “Thanks to Mayor Daniela Levin Kaba, Mayor Steve Geller of Broward County, and others for providing us with solid support for our industry and access to vaccines for people. According to Bailey, as of Friday afternoon, “90% of all vacationers booking at Royal Caribbean are either vaccinated or will be vaccinated in time for the cruise.” August On the 12th, the company said 12 Royal Caribbean vessels would cruise in Bailey, the Caribbean, Alaska and Europe. ka must be fully vaccinated and as of August 1st, persons over the age of 12 must be vaccinated. Travelers departing from international ports meet the travel requirements of the country. Must be. Celebrity Edge is part of the Royal Caribbean Group’s Celebrity Cruises line and was announced later. In June, it was allowed to depart from Fort Lauderdale with paid passengers. I hope.
EconomyTravelPulse

Norwegian Cruise Line Announces Additional US Voyages

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. announced additional cruises as part of its voyage resumption plan in the United States. The cruise line revealed plans to set sail beginning in summer 2021 from New York, Los Angeles, Port Canaveral and Miami. Norwegian also announced its newest ship, Norwegian Encore, would debut in Alaska this summer in place of Norwegian Bliss.
IndustryTravel Weekly

Royal Caribbean confirms six ship summer US restart

Six Royal Caribbean International ships are set to return to sailings from US ports from July. The line will reveal plans in the next few weeks to reintroduce its full fleet around the globe by the end of 2021. The resumption of US cruises after almost a year and a...
Travelnewsinamerica.com

Cruise Ships Planning Summer 2021 Voyages in the Caribbean

It’s summertime, and cruises are returning in the Caribbean! Here’s a selection of cruise ships that will operate, starting in June, from islands in the Caribbean and the Bahamas. And know that there likely will be more options this summer if the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) gives the greenlight. For example, Carnival Cruise Line has revealed plans to start up with three ships from Galveston and Miami as soon as it’s allowed by the CDC. Keep in mind that the pandemic regulations and health protocols can still change, but here are numerous cruise programs currently on the schedule operating from overseas homeports.
Boats & Watercraftscruisefever.net

Carnival Cruise Ship Receives New Hull Design in Dry Dock

A Carnival Cruise Line ship received a new red, white, and blue hull design while in dry dock at a shipyard in Marseilles, France. Carnival Magic became the first Carnival cruise ship to receive the new hull design that first debuted on Carnival’s newest and largest ship, Mardi Gras. Other...
Industrytravelweekly.com

Confused on cruise? Vax rules change up as restart nears

For anyone keeping track of the cruise industry's restart, last week's whirlwind of policy changes was enough to give anyone whiplash. Royal Caribbean Group CEO Richard Fain, in a video posted for travel advisors yesterday, expressed what we're all feeling. "If you're not confused, you're not paying attention," he said, quoting management guru Tom Peters. "I'm paying attention, and I'm confused as hell."