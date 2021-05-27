Cancel
Stavvy Announces Over $40 Million in Series A Financing, Partners with Flagstar Bank to Provide COVID Loan Relief to Consumers

atlantanews.net
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleStavvy, the Boston-based fintech platform, today announces a $40+ million Series A funding round. The investment will be used to expand the company's aggressive hiring initiative to accelerate growth in paperless and digital solutions for banking and lending, which has seen explosive demand and interest especially in loan servicing, a critical solution during the COVID-19 pandemic as Americans under financial duress continue to face losing their homes.

www.atlantanews.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flagstar Bank#Mortgage Brokers#Consumer Banking#Covid#Fintech Platform#Americans#Legaltech#Proptech#Fannie Mae#Cio Of Servicing#Covid#Housingwire#Digital Lending Platform#Mismo#Esign#Opes#Investors Flagstar Com
