Global Biosensors Market Trends Analysis Report By Technology ( Thermal,Electrochemical,Piezoelectric,Optical) And Forecast - 2027
Biosensors are the type of analytical devices, which are used for analytical information with biological samples. Biological recognition unit and transducer are the type of biosensors. Biological recognition unit consist bio- elements such as antibodies, and enzymes. Transducer has ability to change the property of bio-elements into an electrical signal. Low cost, quick results, easy to operate, and portable are the advantages of biosensors. Biosensors are applied in the various sectors such as Medical, food Toxicity detection, Biodefense, and Agriculture.