10 Morning Habits That Make Us So Much More Productive

How you spend your mornings can really set the tone for your day. You know that saying "waking up on the wrong side of the bed?" Well, there's some truth to that, because it can really impact how the day unfolds. How many of you have woken up grumpy, anxious, moody, etc., and just couldn't shake it off for the rest of the day? I know I've definitely been there. And when I wake up in a funk, it doesn't help me focus on getting work done. It can depend on the day, but when I feel "off" in the mornings, I can feel distracted; might get impatient with others; feel uninspired or bored; and even deal with a little bit of sadness and anxiety.