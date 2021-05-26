The 2022 Genesis GV70 Is Priced Very So Competitively That It’s Almost Unbelievable

The Mercedes-Benz S-class is a luxury sedan for the well-to-do, which makes the 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-class a luxury sedan for people who are so wealthy that even their chauffeurs are well-to-do. Prepped to do battle against other ultra-luxury cars such as the Bentley Flying Spur and the Rolls-Royce Ghost, the Maybach S-class—dubbed S580—offers a stretched wheelbase, a sumptuously appointed cabin, and an effortlessly powerful twin-turbo V-8 powertrain. It shares its platform with the all-new S-class and offers much of the same infotainment and driver-assistance technologies. But the Maybach's standard equipment list includes some of the most luxurious furnishings and equipment the brand has ever seen. Its exterior styling is also less ostentatious than that of its ultra-luxe rivals, which makes it perfect for tycoons with conservative taste.