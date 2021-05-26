The 2022 Genesis GV70 Is Priced Very So Competitively That It’s Almost Unbelievable
Today, Genesis Motor America announced pricing for the first-ever 2022 Genesis GV70 SUV. Starting from $41,000, like all Genesis vehicles, the GV70 is sold with a comprehensive suite of ownership benefits including complimentary scheduled maintenance with Service Valet, Genesis Connected Services, map updates, and more, all for 3 years or 60,000 miles, whichever comes first. Customers can now reserve their 2022 GV70 at www.genesis.com.www.topspeed.com