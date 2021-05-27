UW alum, award-winning poet Ada Limón chosen as School of Drama graduation keynote speaker

A high school graduate about to go to Harvard turned down a $40,000 “General Excellence” award from her school and asked for it to be given to a student going to community college.Verda Tetteh, 17, told more than 200 of her fellow seniors at Fitchburg High School in Fitchburg, Massachusetts during her graduation speech: “If we’re being honest with ourselves, some of us were born with the odds stacked against us.”Most students at the school are considered to be “economically disadvantaged”.With tears in her eyes, she said: “To every immigrant child, you can make it.” Ms Tetteh, whose family is...