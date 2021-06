NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were little moved on Tuesday as investors and traders weighed up the possible outcome of next week's monthly meeting of the Federal Reserve. "There is more and more evidence of improving economic momentum. However, even as the market is pricing inflation to be transitory, they now expect the period of inflationary pressures to be slightly longer than initially thought," Jon Adams, senior investment strategist, BMO Global Asset Management told Reuters Thomson Tuesday.