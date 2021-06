In another successful campaign against illegal drugs, the Cachar police have nabbed 3 suspects in Tarapur allegedly selling illegal drugs in daylight hours. Based on a secret tip-off, a special police team raided Kalimohan Road in the Tarapur area on Tuesday afternoon. Additional Superintendent of Police Partha Pratim Saikia, Tarapur Police Station in-charge Ananda Medhi and Sadar Police Station OC Ditumani Goswami led the raid. They arrested the three accused in possession of drugs and some cash and then brought them to the police station. Illicit heroin, as well as several mobile phones and some cash, were recovered.