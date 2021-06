Olivet Boys & Girls Club is pleased to announce that in-person summer camp will be offered this year at their sites. Throughout the pandemic, the organization has continued to meet the growing and ever-changing needs of the community through emergency grab and go meal distribution and remote learning support. The Olivet team is excited to return to its roots of providing fun, engaging, educational, and safe programming for youth, especially since in-person summer camp was not feasible in 2020 for Olivet and many other youth service providers across the County.