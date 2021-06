After conducting a preliminary review earlier this year, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs has decided not to move ahead with an inspection into the Town of Crossfield. In a letter to Crossfield Town council, Minister of Municipal Affairs Ric McIver said the Town’s recent turnover of the chief administrative officer, a byelection held on May 10 and the upcoming general election in October means the Province will not be investigating the Town further. McIver’s office had conducted a preliminary review of Crossfield's conduct this winter, interviewing residents, councillors and the municipality’s administrative staff.