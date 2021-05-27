How a Frenzy for Echinoderms Exposed and Entrenched Inequities in a Fishing Community

For Ann Singeo, being in the ocean has always been a way of life. Growing up in Palau, she and her mother would gather on the shore with other women in their village. They would wade into the sea to talk, share food, and glean—hand-collecting marine animals to eat or sell. From the other women, Singeo learned about the biology and spawning cycles of sea cucumbers, which are commonly consumed in the country. “But it was really about enjoying nature and the connections with other women,” says Singeo, now a celebrated conservationist and Indigenous knowledge advocate. When she became a mother herself, Singeo brought her daughter to glean beside her in the turquoise shallows.