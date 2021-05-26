Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

How 3D Technology is Deepening Claims Efficiency in Insurance

By Elizabeth Blosfield
Insurance Journal
 18 days ago

The use of 3D technology has been a topic of discussion in insurance for years, but for an industry that is historically slow to adopt technological change, its impact has not yet been as widely felt as originally thought. However, that is starting to change, according to experts. This week,...

www.insurancejournal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Printers#Car Insurance#Insurance Industry#Technology Innovation#Technological Innovation#Product Innovation#Mobile Technology#3d Technology#Adjusters#Mobile Capture#Insuring Cyber#3d Printing Risks#Claims Processes#3d Printers#3d Scanning#Topics Claims Tech#Technological Change#Industries#Insurers#Accurate Measurements
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
IndustryPV Tech

Maxwell Technologies achieves mass production record for HJT solar cell efficiency

Maxwell Technologies has achieved a record for the mass production efficiency of a heterojunction solar cell of 25.05%, certified by ISFH. The HJT cell, with a total area of 274.3cm2 (M6 size), was produced with high-efficiency equipment and technology developed independently by Maxwell. The 25.05% conversion efficiency certification not only reflects the advanced level of research and development of the company’s laboratory, but also means that, driven by its mass production technology, the achievable yield efficiency of HJT cells has now passed the 25% landmark, which is a milestone for promoting their commercial application.
americancityandcounty.com

How government workers can stay efficient with a DMS

Cities and communities attribute a large part of their success to the hard-working individuals behind the scenes. These individuals are faced with a wide range of responsibilities. And because of this heavy work, government work can often be draining. Government workers have to work efficiently to make sure all their...
Industryccjdigital.com

Laredo-based fleet uses technology to push back on insurance spike

CCJ Innovators profiles carriers and fleets that have found innovative ways to overcome trucking’s challenges. If you know a carrier that has displayed innovation, contact CCJ Editor Jason Cannon at jasoncannon@randallreilly.com or 800-633-5953. Barry Conlon found himself in a place many carriers can relate to pre-pandemic: staring down the barrel...
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

Claim Central launches new technology firm

Global claims solutions provider Claim Central Consolidated (CCC) has launched a new brand for its global technology business and platforms. The new tech business, Wilbur, provides a modular and connectable ecosystem of products and solutions for insurance businesses in Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and the US. It also enables seamless customer experiences at scale.
EngineeringEurekAlert

3D printed micro-optics for quantum technology

Light Publishing Center, Changchun Institute of Optics, Fine Mechanics And Physics, CAS. Quantum computing and quantum communication are believed to be the future of information technology. In order to achieve the challenging and long-standing goal to make secure, wide-spread quantum communication networks a reality, high-brightness single-photon sources are indispensable. Single-photon emission from semiconductor quantum dots (QDs) has been shown to be a pure and efficient non-classical light source with a high degree of indistinguishability. However, the total internal reflection (TIR) as a result of the high semiconductor-to-air refractive index contrast severely limits the single-photon extraction efficiency. Another crucial step in the development of practical quantum networks is the implementation of quantum repeater protocols, which enable long-distance quantum communication via optical fibre channels. These protocols rely on the use of highly indistinguishable, entangled photons, which require the use of single-mode fibres. Thus, an efficient on-chip single-mode fibre-coupled quantum light source is a key element in the realisation of a QD-based real-world quantum communication network.
Softwareaithority.com

E2open’s Second-Quarter Technology Release Deepens Automation And Artificial Intelligence Deployment Across The Platform

E2open, a leading network-based provider of 100% cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management software, announced the release of its second quarterly technology update of 2021, with added process automation and expanded artificial intelligence (AI) innovations to help clients and their partners make better, faster and more efficient decisions. “This quarterly...
TechnologyBeta News

The true impact of digital technology on your workforce efficiency

We know technology has had an impact on every area of our lives. We can manage almost our entire lives through our smartphones, from arranging appointments to paying bills. Technological innovations have also found a way into the workplace, completely revolutionizing the way we work. As technology is embedded into...
Economyhospitalitynet.org

Beyond Recovery: How Modern Integration Strategies Drive Revenue, Efficiency

A new wave of modern, API-first technology providers is driving the industry forward, taking the responsibility out of hoteliers' hands and promising more efficient and inexpensive ways to connect systems and share critical data. Learn how today's leading tech providers are built on a culture of collaboration, opening up their systems to put hoteliers' needs first. Deeply integrated systems work in tandem to improve operational efficiencies and increase revenue.
Economywopular.com

How A Hybrid Workplace Model Can Boost Employee Efficiency And Engagement

When implemented strategically, hybrid workforce models introduce new, cost-effective ways for companies to boost employee engagement and productivity. How a hybrid workplace model can boost employee efficiency and engagement. When implemented strategically, hybrid workforce models introduce new, cost-effective ways for companies to boost employee engagement and productivity. 06/8/2021 - 8:00...
Businessfreightwaves.com

Gideon Brothers raises $31M for 3D robotic technology

Gideon Brothers, a robotics startup based in Croatia, announced a $31 million Series A round led by Koch Disruptive Technologies (KDT), the venture and growth arm of Koch Industries Inc., and participation from DB Schenker, Prologis Ventures and Rite-Hite, a leading manufacturer of loading dock equipment based in Milwaukee. Past...
Engineeringautomationworld.com

How Advances in Artificial Intelligence and 3D Printing Are Changing Manufacturing

Top technology investment areas for aerospace manufacturing include advanced analytics, cloud computing, modeling and simulation, IoT platforms, optimization of production processes, and predictive analytics. Artificial intelligence (AI) and subsets of AI like machine learning (ML) will drive much of this technology in actual implementation. Earlier research into AI and cognitive...
ApparelPosted by
Sourcing Journal

How New 3D Shoe Fitting Technology Minimizes Online Returns

Walk by any suburban front porch or urban apartment lobby, and there’s a good chance the piled-high shipping boxes contain lots of footwear—both inbound purchases ordered in extra sizes for home try-ons, and others returning to sender, rejected for their faulty fit. Could this inefficient system, with all its wasted time, packaging and environmentally damaging shipping emissions, be alleviated?
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

World International Health Insurance (IPMI) Market Overview Report 2021: Tele-health, AI And Other New Technology Will Change How Insurers, Brokers And Customers Interact

DUBLIN, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "International Health Insurance (IPMI) 2021: Volume One - Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. International health insurance for expats, third country nationals, domestic nationals and global nomads is a three -volume package updated in 2021 with more companies and more countries.
Technologymhealthintelligence.com

Leveraging AI and Digital Technologies to Establish Compassionate-Cognitive Contact Center in Healthcare

88% of global pharmaceutical companies and CROs are investing in remote trial monitoring solutions. But virtual trials come with complex costs, quality and operational requirements. To meet them, clinical research organizations need to adopt new-age digital technologies. Digital contact center transformation is the pivot to fast-track virtual clinical trials and...
HealthNBC San Diego

As Covid Deepens Inequality, Questions Rise on Whether Technology Can Narrow the Gap

As a leading hub for cutting edge technology and innovation, Asia faces the same debate: Can technology work for all?. Developing economies are more vulnerable to the inequities of access that exist within technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) said Kay Firth-Butterfield, head of AI and machine learning, at the World Economic Forum (WEF).
Technologybitcoinist.com

How Uniswap v3 Begun a New Age Of Efficiency For DeFi

The popularity of Uniswap v2 in 2020 was unprecedented for a DeFi protocol. The decentralized exchange seemed to be the epicenter of the new financial revolution. First matching and then outperforming major trading platforms in terms of volume, Uniswap has been forked countless times to try and mimic its success.
Marketsreportsgo.com

General Liability Insurance Market by Latest Trend, Growing Demand and Technology Advancement 2021-2026

The business intelligence report on General Liability Insurance market vests businesses and other stakeholders with the knowledge required to augment the revenue generation capabilities. It does so by formulating effective strategies for tackling the current and upcoming challenges in this domain. It also lays emphasis on key trends, driving forces, and expansion opportunities influencing the industry’s growth pattern.
Internetcincinnatimagazine.com

How Technology Shapes Education

A research study by Common Sense Media, a California-based advocacy group that promotes digital access for children, shows that 29 percent of Ohio children, 34 percent of Indiana children, and 36 percent of Kentucky children don’t have adequate internet connection. Many area schools had already started to prepare for this digital divide when the pandemic hit, but the inequity was underscored by the rollout of virtual learning.