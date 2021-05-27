Cancel
Clay County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Marshall, Pottawatomie, Riley, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 02:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Marshall; Pottawatomie; Riley; Washington The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Riley County in northeastern Kansas Northwestern Pottawatomie County in northeastern Kansas Southeastern Washington County in north central Kansas Northeastern Clay County in north central Kansas Southwestern Marshall County in northeastern Kansas * Until 300 AM CDT. * At 219 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles south of Barnes to 8 miles north of Green to 3 miles north of Clay Center, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Randolph and Olsburg. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
