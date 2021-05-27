Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clare County, MI

Frost Advisory issued for Clare, Isabella, Lake, Mecosta, Newaygo, Osceola by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 03:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-27 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clare; Isabella; Lake; Mecosta; Newaygo; Osceola FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the middle 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Osceola, Lake, Clare, Isabella, Newaygo and Mecosta counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Cold temperatures will harm plants and other sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clare County, MI
City
Clare, MI
County
Newaygo County, MI
County
Lake County, MI
City
Newaygo, MI
County
Mecosta County, MI
City
Lake, MI
County
Osceola County, MI
City
Mecosta, MI
County
Isabella County, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frost Advisory#Osceola#Mecosta Counties#Frost Formation#Temperatures#Tender Plants#Target Area#Severity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Allegan County, MIweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Ingham by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 04:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-14 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Calhoun; Clinton; Eaton; Gratiot; Ingham; Ionia; Isabella; Jackson; Kalamazoo; Kent; Montcalm; Muskegon; Ottawa; Van Buren FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Michigan. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Temperatures near freezing could harm plants and other sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Allegan County, MIweather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clare, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Calhoun; Clare; Clinton; Eaton; Gratiot; Ingham; Ionia; Isabella; Jackson; Kalamazoo; Kent; Lake; Mason; Mecosta; Montcalm; Muskegon; Newaygo; Oceana; Osceola; Ottawa; Van Buren FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Michigan. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Freezing conditions may kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.