Frost Advisory issued for Clare, Isabella, Lake, Mecosta, Newaygo, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 04:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-14 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Calhoun; Clinton; Eaton; Gratiot; Ingham; Ionia; Isabella; Jackson; Kalamazoo; Kent; Montcalm; Muskegon; Ottawa; Van Buren FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Michigan. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Temperatures near freezing could harm plants and other sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.