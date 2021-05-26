Sesnon Gathers Underground Scholars to Share Their Goals, Stories, and Art
As MJ Hart was installing their mural at the Baskin Art Department on May 3, an observer called campus police to report what they thought was vandalism. While Hart, the UCSC Underground Scholars outreach coordinator described this as ironic, their story led the attendees and speakers at "Sesnon Speak Up: Underground Scholars" into a discussion about how art allows people to share their lived experiences with others.