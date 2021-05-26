Sesnon Gathers Underground Scholars to Share Their Goals, Stories, and Art

Your ability to tell your story in a compelling way is directly related to the likelihood of your being hired. When you work for a company, you get plenty of practice telling the company's story, and talking about its products and services. You probably even get pretty great at it. Where most people struggle, though, is in being able to tell their own story well. Your ability to tell your story in a compelling way is directly related to the likelihood of your being hired. Learn how to tell your story in a virtual session with career expert Merryn Roberts-Huntley, an instructor at the University of Oregon School of Business, 20-year business veteran and author of the book "Made to Hire: How to Get the Job You Really Want." The session is from 1-2:30 p.m. June 17, free. For more information or to register, please call 503-635-3758.