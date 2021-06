It was a mad Don Quixote kind of quest: defeat the Fascist alliance of Adolph Hitler, Benito Mussolini and Francisco Franco in the 1937 Spanish Civil War, and prevent World War II. Had it succeeded, might the Holocaust have been prevented, with Europe and England not reduced to ruins? Without Hitler’s pact with Italy and Japan, might Pearl Harbor not have happened, preventing the dawn of the atomic age? Few visionaries realized the stakes of this conflict like Santa Cruzan Bob Merriman, whose efforts inspired Ernest Hemingway’s novel “For Whom the Bell Tolls.”