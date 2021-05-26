From the Field to Your Table: How Corporate Growers Exploit Farmworker Vulnerability
The fastest strawberry pickers can complete approximately nine baskets per hour, being paid between $1.75 and $2.00 per basket. Growers say this piece rate can suffice for minimum wage, but that is rarely the case. Exposed to dangerous pesticides, unable to access benefits like healthcare, and often facing threats of deportation, farmworkers face back-breaking labor and depend on nonprofits to provide essential services their employers don’t.www.cityonahillpress.com