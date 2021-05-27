Just Talkin’ for May 22-23, 2021

JT got caught in the heavy rains Thursday evening coming back from Many and a couple of things became really obvious. One is that we need a lot of roadwork on La. 6. What we really need…as JT mentioned earlier this month, is a Federal Highway designation on this road so it can be improved. There are a lot of ruts that filled up with water and made steering a challenge. La. 6 needs to be an extension of US 84 and four laned. We don’t need turn lanes or passing lanes. The traffic backup going up and down the hills behind big trucks is really hazardous. Then you get to Robeline….the speeding ticket capital of Louisiana. JT’s not sure where they spent all that ticket money…but it certainly wasn’t on drainage downtown. The speed limit is 35 miles per hour, but JT was lucky to do 10. It was dark and JT didn’t notice any ditches on the sides of the road, but if they were, they weren’t working because water was flowing several inches deep onto the highway…all the way through town.