Just Talkin’ for May 22-23, 2021

By Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Times
 2021-05-27

JT got caught in the heavy rains Thursday evening coming back from Many and a couple of things became really obvious. One is that we need a lot of roadwork on La. 6. What we really need…as JT mentioned earlier this month, is a Federal Highway designation on this road so it can be improved. There are a lot of ruts that filled up with water and made steering a challenge. La. 6 needs to be an extension of US 84 and four laned. We don’t need turn lanes or passing lanes. The traffic backup going up and down the hills behind big trucks is really hazardous. Then you get to Robeline….the speeding ticket capital of Louisiana. JT’s not sure where they spent all that ticket money…but it certainly wasn’t on drainage downtown. The speed limit is 35 miles per hour, but JT was lucky to do 10. It was dark and JT didn’t notice any ditches on the sides of the road, but if they were, they weren’t working because water was flowing several inches deep onto the highway…all the way through town.

YoutubeNatchitoches Times

Just Talkin’ Lagniappe for June 12-13, 2021

Although it’s not a federal holiday, Monday, June 14, is Flag Day. If you have a flag at home, be sure she’s flying on Monday. The first flag design was in 1777 and included 13 alternating strips for the original 13 colonies. The current flag design was in 1958 and the only change from the original was the star pattern.
PoliticsNatchitoches Times

Just Talkin’ for Thursday, June 10, 2021

JT got a good laugh… but it took others a little time before they found the humor in it. We recently ran a story about the School Board’s Director of Finance, Lee Waskom, speaking to a local business group called “The Agitators” about plans for possibly a new school in the southern end of the parish.