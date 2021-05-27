Bayer sticks to $2 billion provisions taken for class plan

New report by hotel workers’ union finds that housekeeping job cuts would devastate women and communities of color. plan to end daily housekeeping would permanently slash the U.S. housekeeping workforce by up to 39 percent and cost housekeepers up to 180,917 jobs and $4.8 billion in annual lost wages, according to a report released by UNITE HERE, the hotel workers’ union. Hotel executives’ unprecedented move to end this longstanding guest service threatens a catastrophic disinvestment in Black and brown communities because less cleaning means fewer jobs for housekeepers, overwhelmingly women of color. Reducing the frequency of cleaning also creates unsafe workloads because housekeepers who remain on the job would be left to service rooms that have gone days without cleaning or disinfection.