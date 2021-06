We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’ve been vaccinated (or are in the process of it), you know that your vaccine card basically feels like a return-to-normalcy golden ticket. Yes, you’ve just done your part to stay healthy and prevent the spread of Covid-19 — a fulfilling act on its own, obviously. But, that little piece of paper holds the power to unlock all kinds of rewards, like the occasional free food, maskless workout classes, and the hope of future international getaways.