Washington is doing nothing to alleviate border crisis
Is Washington really aware of the consequences of their immigration policies? Since taking office, President Biden has opened our southern border to thousands of illegal, unaccompanied minors. Can you imagine the sociological impact on a child shipped off alone to a strange country where he/she doesn't speak the language, is not familiar with the customs or food or social practices, and then expect that young child to defend himself against whatever the future holds?