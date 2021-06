A difficult drought currently impacting California may have inadvertently provided the solution to a decades-old plane crash mystery. The curious case reportedly dates back to New Year's Day of 1965 when a small aircraft went down into the waters around Folsom Dam near Sacramento. The plane and three passengers were never found, despite extensive searches in the dam's reservoir, Folsom Lake, immediately after the crash as well as on several occasions over the subsequent years and decades. Last week, however, an underwater surveying company seemingly stumbled upon the much-sought-after wreckage while they were testing new sonar equipment at the site.