Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Live Politics latest news: Matt Hancock to come out fighting after Cummings's 'lying' claims

By Catherine Neilan
Telegraph
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Hancock will come out all guns blazing this morning, after Dominic Cummings made a string of accusations about him yesterday. During a seven-hour mammoth evidence session before MPs, the former No 10 aide claimed the Health Secretary lied repeatedly, made "criminal" decisions and that "he should have been fired for at least 15, 20 things".

www.telegraph.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Vallance
Person
Matt Hancock
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sky News#Uk#Matt Downing#State Secretary#Downing Street#No Criminal Charges#Health#The House Of Commons#Communities#The Commons By Labour#Tories#British#Government#General Elections#Cabinet Office#Parliament#Bbc Breakfast#Bbc Radio#University College London#Imperial College London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson to defy Speaker’s demand for MP vote on cuts to foreign aid

Boris Johnson will not comply with the Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle’s demand for the cut in UK overseas aid spending to be put to a vote in the House of Commons, Downing Street has said.Mr Johnson escaped a likely defeat at the hands of Tory rebels in the Commons on Monday evening, after an attempt to force a vote was ruled out of order for technical reasons.But in an unusually brutal slapdown for the PM, Sir Lindsay accused Mr Johnson of failing to show the Commons “the due respect which it deserves” and demanded an urgent and legally-binding vote...
Politicsinews.co.uk

Tory rebels tear into Boris Johnson after he is spared defeat on foreign aid spending

Tory rebels tore into Boris Johnson yesterday after he was spared an embarrassing defeat on his decision to cut foreign aid spending. Former international development secretary Andrew Mitchell accused the Prime Minister of treating the Commons with “disrespect” as he warned the decision to slash overseas development cash would lead to “hundreds of thousands of avoidable deaths”.
Politicsgranthshala.com

Furious Tory MPs urge ministers not to ‘move the goalposts’ after Matt Hancock said he was ‘absolutely open’ to delaying Freedom Day amid rumours it could be pushed back at least TWO WEEKS from June 21

Tory lawmakers reacted with fury last night when Matt Hancock said he was ‘absolutely open’ to a delay in Independence Day. The health secretary refused to use face masks and work at home after June 21, when the government hoped to remove all legal limits on social contact. Mr Hancock...
Public Healthkentlive.news

Matt Hancock to make Covid statement on Monday afternoon

Health Secretary Matt Hancock will make a Commons statement at around 3.30pm to update MPs on the latest developments in the fight against Covid-19. That will be followed by a statement from Education Secretary Gavin Williamson on “education recovery” following the pandemic. Mr Hancock's comments come amid growing speculation that...
Public Healthkentlive.news

Latest as Matt Hancock delivers 'crucial' Covid update to MPs

Matt Hancock is making a commons statement, giving MPs a "crucial" update on the latest developments in the fight against the Covid-19 coronavirus. Matt Hancock has made a commons statement, giving MPs a "crucial" update on the latest developments in the fight against the Covid-19 coronavirus. The UK Health Secretary...
Public Healthkentlive.news

One day soon freedom will return, says Matt Hancock

It is still too early to make a decision on lifting all Covid-19 coronavirus restrictions in England on June 21, Matt Hancock said. The UK Health Secretary was giving a statement to the House of Commons on the latest situation. Mr Hancock said: “It is too early to make decisions...
Public Healthnewpaper24.com

Matt Hancock announcement: Well being Secretary to situation pressing replace as June 21 on the brink | Politics | Information – NEWPAPER24

Matt Hancock announcement: Well being Secretary to situation pressing replace as June 21 on the brink | Politics | Information. The Well being Secretary will replace MPs on the newest state of affairs because the variety of Covid circumstances throughout the nation continues to soar. There was a 49 p.c rise in new infections over the past seven days with 33,496 circumstances in per week.
Politicsbicesteradvertiser.net

Johnson faces damaging Tory revolt over overseas aid cuts

Boris Johnson is facing a damaging Tory revolt over cuts to Britain’s overseas aid budget, after rebel MPs secured an emergency Commons debate. MPs backed the application by former international development secretary Andrew Mitchell, who told the House: “Parliament has not had its say on this vital matter.”. Earlier, Speaker...
Worldnewpaper24.com

Matt Hancock shrugs as he’s confronted on damning Dominic Cummings claims – VIDEO | Politics | Information – NEWPAPER24

Matt Hancock shrugs as he’s confronted on damning Dominic Cummings claims – VIDEO | Politics | Information. Well being Secretary Matt Hancock has beforehand stated he was unable to observe accusations from former chief aide Dominic Cummings as a result of he was “saving lives”. However BBC’s Andrew Marr took the chance to grill Matt Hancock on the accusations to which the minister awkwardly shrugged and tried to brush him off. Mr Hancock was then confirmed clips from the committee listening to to which a visibly annoyed Mr Hancock desperately defended himself.
HealthBBC

Matt Hancock: Cummings care home allegations 'completely wrong'

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the allegations made about him by the PM's former adviser Dominic Cummings were ''completely wrong.''. During evidence to MPs, Mr Cummings claimed Matt Hancock had lied during meetings in Downing Street about testing people before they were discharged from hospital into care homes during the first wave of the pandemic.
PoliticsTelegraph

Matt Hancock hints at delay to June 21 reopening

The Government is "absolutely open" to delaying the June 21 unlocking, Matt Hancock said on Sunday in the strongest indication yet that the date for the next step in the roadmap could be put back. A two-week delay until July 5 has been under discussion by scientists and civil servants,...
Indianewpaper24.com

Matt Hancock snaps at Trevor Phillips for utilizing ‘fallacious’ information on India journey ban resolution | Politics | Information – NEWPAPER24

Matt Hancock snaps at Trevor Phillips for utilizing ‘fallacious’ information on India journey ban resolution | Politics | Information. Well being Secretary Matt Hancock snapped at Trevor Philips throughout a heated conflict between the pair on Sky Information this morning over the choice to ban journey from India. Mr Hancock disputed Mr Philips’ declare that the information avaialble on the time ought to have been sufficient to place India on the crimson record. Nonetheless, the Well being Secretary hit again at this, claiming that he wouldn’t let the Sky Information presenter “get away” with “fallacious” information.
Worldbbcgossip.com

Matt Hancock says June 21 Freedom Day is in the balance amid claims it could be delayed to July 5

Ministers face a ‘big question’ over whether England’s June 21 Freedom Day can go ahead, Matt Hancock said today – amid claims it could be pushed back a fortnight. The Health Secretary made positive noises today about the link between cases and people going to hospital being loosened by vaccines as the Indian variant drove infections to more than 6,000 a day on Friday.
Educationgranthshala.com

Gavin Williamson: Who is the Secretary of State for Education?

IHis friends will also have to agree that Gavin Williamson as a minister is not one of the extraordinary successes of the Johnson government. Even in an unusually vulnerable area, with inadequate education secretary such as Robert Jenrick, Matt Hancock and Priti Patel as Secretary of State, Mr Williamson has been a notable underperformer in the cabinet’s remedial set. You might say, “should put more effort”, although there is no evidence that he is particularly lazy. After receiving only token funding from the Treasury to secure more post-Covid “catch up” money for schools, the government’s independent education adviser, Keven Collins, left in disgust, and teachers and parents felt disheartened and dismayed. are doing. On top of last summer’s exams, and with school opening or closing at the end of the year, our Gavin didn’t have a great time of it all. He is also dangerously unpopular at Tory grassroots, regularly ranking farthest in the monthly Conservative Home rankings of cabinet ministers (with Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak and Dominic Raab being class favorites). He’s prone to gaffes, a hoarse voice that’s hard to hear, let alone inspired by, exposing the stubbornness (even if he’s actually honest, at times), before leaking national security secrets. (though he denies this), has not made any mark on the post, has no clear political philosophy, and will serve any leader in line with his objectives. Ideal, you might say, for a high position in today’s Conservative Party, but, in all seriousness, the question is still worth asking.
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Matt Hancock responds to Dominic Cummings's care homes remark

Matt Hancock has denied claiming during the early stages of the pandemic that people discharged from hospitals were being tested for Covid before going back to care homes. But the health secretary admitted he had said residents "would" be tested once adequate capacity was in place. The comments follow criticisms...
Public Healthkentlive.news

Matt Hancock gives update on June 21 Covid restrictions easing

Matt Hancock has given an update on the UK Government's 'road map' plan to lift all Covid-19 coronavirus restrictions in England on June 21. Ministers are “absolutely open” to delaying the June 21 unlocking in England if the Indian variant worsens the country’s coronavirus recovery prospects, the Health Secretary has said.