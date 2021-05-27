Cancel
Brunswick, GA

Prices stayed the same despite gas tax suspension

Brunswick News
 14 days ago

On May 11, Gov. Brian Kemp suspended the collection of tax on gas until May 15 and then extended the suspension until May 21. Georgia gas tax is 28.7 cents per gallon. I did not notice a subsequent lowering of retail gas prices at the pump during that time period. That means that the tax was suspended but still paid by the consumer and collected by retailers for 11 days. It seems to me that there should have been a price reduction to the consumer somewhere down the line.

thebrunswicknews.com
Brunswick, GA
Business
State
Georgia State
City
Brunswick, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
Local
Georgia Business
Person
Brian Kemp
