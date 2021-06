The pound's resilience to the U.K. government's decision to delay the lifting of England's remaining coronavirus restrictions isn't a reason to become more optimistic about the currency, Validus Risk Management says. Overall investor positioning on sterling remains net long, expecting it to rise, which leaves the currency vulnerable to declines if those positions are unwound so an "element of caution remains justified," Validus analyst Marc Cogliatti says. The fact that GBP/USD has struggled to build upward momentum also gives cause for concern, he says. Meanwhile, a renewed risk facing the U.K. economy and sterling is the potential for a trade war between Britain and the EU over the Northern Ireland protocol, he says.