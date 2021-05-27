Cancel
Real Estate

Banks penalise homeowners who took Covid mortgage holidays

By Rachel Mortimer
Telegraph
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDesperate homeowners who sought help from their bank at the height of the pandemic have been punished by lenders with higher mortgage rates and rejections from new loans. New rules introduced in March 2020 meant customers who had been furloughed or were struggling financially could ask their mortgage lender for support in the form of payment holidays.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Mortgage Rates#Mortgage Lenders#Mortgage Borrowers#Mortgage Loans#Homeowners#Nerdwallet#Heron Financial#Property Master#Uk Finance#Fca#Mortgage Holidays#Mortgage Customers#Loan Repayment Holidays#Mortgage Applicants#Banks#Payment Holidays#Borrowers Hundreds#Landlords#Rental Arrears
