It happens nearly every time. You are in traffic on a one-way, two-lane road, maybe in a hurry. But that does not matter either, because it forces you to react, even if you are out for a leisurely drive. There is someone turning left up ahead of you, slowing each lane to a crawl as cars line up or change lanes to clog the right lane. But your passenger does not mind, he is seat-dancing to his favorite tune and having the time of his life singing his lungs out. Your passenger actually prefers left-hand turns so he can keep partying.