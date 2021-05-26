Cancel
6 Questions to Assess Your Drone Program's Level of Risk

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrones are transforming utility and energy operations, bringing benefits and improvements related to inspection, maintenance, site selection and more. A 100-km segment of gas pipeline in Mexico was inspected by a drone in an hour, work that would have taken weeks using traditional methods. The inspection found a fissure possibly caused by seismic activity, along with other potential problems. Additionally, thermal cameras and gas-leak detection systems can now be mounted to drones to assess areas with suspected gas leaks and used as a contactless measurement tool to keep oil and gas industry professionals out of harm’s way.

