6 Questions to Assess Your Drone Program’s Level of Risk

The economy today is heavily reliant on the internet to go about daily work activities, not to mention that we are dependent on it ourselves as 'netizens'. These facts are especially true where the internet is most widely used like in the U.S., Europe and of course Asia. In the U.S., being connected is so fundamental that The Department of Homeland Security stated: "Our daily life, economic vitality, and national security depend on a stable, safe, and resilient cyberspace". Now, as for the business sector today, online crime or 'cybercrime' is a very serious issue as it is increasing for businesses of all sizes. Cybercriminals (hackers, if you will) usually avoid organizations that have strong defense walls set up, and prefer to target vulnerable, weaker targets but this doesn't rule out the fact that even the highest levels of security have been breached by serious cybercrime groups. For every five businesses that exist in the world, four of them (or 80%) conduct their business online, since 'digital transformation' has spiked since about 2015. Over 70% of organizations today have stated that their internal and external cybersecurity risk has risen steeply since 2017, only 4 years ago. According to more statistics, it takes most organizations at least six months to even detect a 'data breach' event, after which it is often much too late and valuable/personal information is already compromised. A 'cyber-attack takes place every 40 seconds on average, whereas after the pandemic this figure has seen a 300% increase. The hardest-hit industries are the health sector, the finance sector as well as personal devices in general.