Riverside, CA

Tiny tomatoes could mean big profits for urban agriculture

By HOLLY OBER UC Riverside
Imperial Valley Press Online
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIVERSIDE — Urban agriculture offers many benefits for food production but often has higher costs relative to traditional farming and is limited to only a few crops. Robert Jinkerson, an assistant professor of chemical and environmental engineering at UC Riverside, is working to change this by engineering the size and nutritional value of tomato plants to increase both the diversity and value of crops that can be grown in urban controlled environment agriculture, or CEA.

www.ivpressonline.com
