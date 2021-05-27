Tiny tomatoes could mean big profits for urban agriculture

If you have ever taken a stroll on the Galloping Goose trail down by Dockside Green in Vic West, you may have noticed a fenced-in garden in an otherwise empty lot. That’s TOPSOIL, Victoria’s first urban agriculture project. In 2015, founder Chris Hildreth started out with nothing but a big idea on a rooftop garden. Since then, this innovative startup has made some big waves in just a short period of time. Today, TOPSOIL supplies fresh produce to some of our favourite local restaurants and cafés, such as Caffe Fantastico, Fernwood Inn, Morning People, and many more. They also partner with non-profit organizations to help educate school children and community members on how to grow their own food.