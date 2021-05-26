OVD - Free Posterior Chamber Phakic ICL Implantation
The use of an ophthalmic viscoelastic device (OVD) during implantable collamer lens (ICL) implantation has been essential to maintaining the stability of the anterior chamber. However, there are also some disadvantages of OVD use. An OVD can cause postoperative IOP elevation when it is not completely removed, and it can increase overall operation time because extra time is needed to insert and remove the injected OVD. Herein, we introduce ICL implantation without the use of OVD.www.aao.org