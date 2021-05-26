How Indian brands rewired their communication strategy between the two waves of the pandemic

Don’t be afraid to change your strategy. On many occasions, you have to take a step back and reconsider the entire strategy, even if that means adding working hours to your initial plan and deviating from your traditional structure. Asking yourself:” Why is it not working?” is always the best thing to do; probably you haven’t considered some key elements or you have skipped one important step. Whatever the answer, stubbornly clinging to your original plan will not give you any benefitsand, most of all, won’t give you the expected results. Going back to the turning point is always the best thing to do.