How Indian brands rewired their communication strategy between the two waves of the pandemic
Sapna Arora, regional head for Olx Autos Brand for India, South America and Indonesia, traces the evolution of communication between the two waves of the pandemic in India. “While in the first wave, brands were unprepared, and the messaging veered around hand hygiene, social distancing, and celebrating frontline warriors, the second wave, in contrast, has been more about fortitude and showing compassion, addressing anxieties and physical well-being”, she says.www.thedrum.com