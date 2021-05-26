newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

How Indian brands rewired their communication strategy between the two waves of the pandemic

By Sapna Arora
The Drum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSapna Arora, regional head for Olx Autos Brand for India, South America and Indonesia, traces the evolution of communication between the two waves of the pandemic in India. “While in the first wave, brands were unprepared, and the messaging veered around hand hygiene, social distancing, and celebrating frontline warriors, the second wave, in contrast, has been more about fortitude and showing compassion, addressing anxieties and physical well-being”, she says.

www.thedrum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influencer Marketing#Mental Health#Global Strategy#Digital Strategy#Communication#Brand Strategy#Social Strategy#Covid#Clanconnect#The Indian Premier League#Ipl#Olx Autos Brand For India#Waves#Reliable Brands#Digital Platforms#Healthcare Capacities#Evolution#Marketers#Influencer Campaigns#Brand Storytelling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Country
India
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Strategy And Communications Agency BPCM Appoints François Souchet As Global Head Of Sustainability And Impact

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BPCMtoday announced the addition of François Souchet as Global Head of Sustainability and Impact, a newly created role. Souchet will be responsible for supporting clients in building ambitious impact strategies and forging new relationships across the agency's main disciplines worldwide. He will be based in the London office, known as ModusBPCM, alongside Partner Julian Vogel, and will work closely with the entire BPCM network.
BusinessThe Drum

Brand Metrics partners with Ciaopeople to enable the Italian publisher’s brand lift measurement strategy

The publishing group became the first in Italy to offer its customers continuous measurement of the impact of media campaigns on brands. London, UK 26th May 2021: Swedish technology company, Brand Metrics, which works with publishers to demonstrate the effectiveness of digital advertising, has announced a new partnership with Ciaopeople, following a period of enormous growth over the past 12 months.
BusinessThe Drum

Inskin Media makes strategic hires in APAC region as it doubles down on growth

London, UK, 27 May 2021: Inskin Media, which specialises in multi-screen, high impact digital brand advertising, has made two key appointments in its Singapore office as it continues its global expansion. MJ Chua has been appointed as Sales Director, Asia. Formerly Regional Sales Lead at Southeast Asia’s leading ‘superapp’, Grab,...
Businessdallassun.com

Onward Technologies to raise Rs 70 crore from funds

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI): Niche digital and engineering services company Onward Technologies is raising Rs 70 crore from funds as advised by Convergent Finance LLP. Structured as a subscription to equity shares and warrants priced in accordance with applicable regulations, the investment will result in about 24.78 per...
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Sabrina Horn of Horn Strategy: “Communicate Often and Effectively”

Communicate Often and Effectively — In times of uncertainty, leaders need to over-communicate. Leadership visibility, responsiveness, and the repetition of information create comfort, even when that information is repetitive. We’ve all felt anxiety when there is a lack of information on even the smallest level, like a flight delay. So as a leader, plan on doing a lot of outreach to your stakeholders. Taking it even further, invest in becoming a better speaker, and role play different situations where you may have to take difficult questions.
Businessunrealengine.com

MediaMonks helps global brands scale advertising campaigns with real-time rendering

Award-winning global creative and production company MediaMonks has more than 5,000 people across 31 countries. Its services span the creative spectrum, covering everything from films and games to mixed reality experiences and rich media, while its advertising portfolio includes clients like Google, Nike, and Mondelēz—the makers of one of the most iconic cookies: OREO.
Small BusinessThrive Global

Francesca Venturi of Elevate PR and Communications: “Don’t be afraid to change your strategy”

Don’t be afraid to change your strategy. On many occasions, you have to take a step back and reconsider the entire strategy, even if that means adding working hours to your initial plan and deviating from your traditional structure. Asking yourself:” Why is it not working?” is always the best thing to do; probably you haven’t considered some key elements or you have skipped one important step. Whatever the answer, stubbornly clinging to your original plan will not give you any benefitsand, most of all, won’t give you the expected results. Going back to the turning point is always the best thing to do.
Economymediapost.com

How To Create A Personalization Strategy

Almost all consumers prefer to do business with companies that provide personalized experiences, studies show. Here is a primer on how to provide a personalization strategy for your business. Read the whole story at Business2Community.com »
Businessmarketingdive.com

VMLY&R launches inclusion-focused consultancy to support brand DEI efforts

VMLY&R launched an Inclusion Experience Practice, a consultancy that will help brands and organizations become more culturally sensitive, diverse, equitable and inclusive, per an announcement. Chief Integration Officer Myron King will lead the practice. The practice is already working with more than 20 clients across areas including workplace inclusivity and...
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
Forbes

Two Strategies For Content Marketing Success

Joel is Head of Sales & Marketing at Vestorly, an AI-driven content curation engine. He writes about leveraging content effectively. As marketers, we’re always on the hunt for the latest and greatest content marketing tactic. Whether we’re switching from short-form to long-form content, diversifying our link portfolio or taking advantage of artificial intelligence, there’s always some new strategy to try.
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

10 Hot, Fast-Growing Jobs For The Future Post-Pandemic World

The future has happened already. The pandemic has accelerated existing trends—compressing time. We’ve all experienced Covid-19 time, the feeling of one day blurring into another. Without realizing it, about 10 years went by—or so it seems. If you are searching for a new job or want to advance your career,...
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
Forbes

How To Craft Relevant Communications In The Age Of Metrics

VP of Technical Writing at the Shared Assessments Program, providing resources for the global risk management community. Messaging is changing across industries around the globe, often in response to a demand from stakeholders for greater accountability. You can use your opportunity as a marketer, outreach professional or lead staff communicator to spread a metric-based message that matters to your unique audience.
Hip HopBirmingham Star

Bruzah, Indian Hip Hop artist is making waves globally

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 24 (ANI/PNN): Hip Hop or the rap music genre has gained much popularity in India recently. Many new talented performers are making a mark in this genre by creating meaningful and catchy Hip Hop music. Bruhaz is a Mumbai-based young rapper and trap artist who gained fame for his prodigal expertise in music and is continuing to expand his musical career in the international landscape.
Industrycollegebaseballcentral.com

How Corona Pandemic will impact Aluminum Oxide Flap Disc market and what change Development Strategy 2020-25

The report provides an exhaustive calculation of the Aluminum Oxide Flap Disc comprising of industry chain structure, market drivers, opportunities, future roadmap, industry news analysis, industry policy analysis, market player profiles and strategies. In the introductory section this report will provide us a basic overview of Aluminum Oxide Flap Disc...