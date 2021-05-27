Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Pinduoduo's revenue surges in Q1

milwaukeesun.com
 2021-05-27

SHANGHAI, May 27 (Xinhua) -- The Nasdaq-listed Chinese e-commerce platform Pinduoduo Inc. posted 239-percent year-on-year revenue growth in the first quarter (Q1) of this year. Total revenue in the quarter ending March 31 topped 22.16 billion yuan (about 3.47 billion U.S. dollars), according to unaudited financial results for Q1 released...

www.milwaukeesun.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Marketing#Yuan#Total Revenue#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
Economytribuneledgernews.com

India's economy set to surge 10.1% on strong Q1 base effects

Jun. 26—DUBAI — India's leading economic think-tank has predicted that Asia's third largest economy would grow 8.4-10.1 per cent for the current financial year (2021-22) as against a contraction of 7.3 per cent in the last fiscal. The National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) estimated that gross domestic product...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.250-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.30 million.Steelcase also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.25-0.30 EPS.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Used-car retailer CarMax posts quarterly revenue surge

(Reuters) - Used-car retailer CarMax Inc reported a 138% rise in first-quarter revenue on Friday, as more people opted for personal vehicles over public transport due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Net income rose to $436.8 million, or $2.63 per share, in the quarter ended May 31, from $4.98 million, or 3 cents per share, a year ago.
Technologysmarteranalyst.com

BlackBerry Q1 Revenue Falls, Beats Estimates

BlackBerry Executive Chairman and CEO said, “This quarter we aligned the business around the two key market opportunities – IoT and Cyber Security. In IoT we are pleased with the strong progress of the auto business, despite global chip shortage headwinds. Design activity remains strong, the number of vehicles with QNX software embedded has increased to 195 million, and royalty revenue backlog grew by 9% year-over-year. Tangible progress continues to be made with BlackBerry IVY, including the launch of the IVY Advisory Council and the first investment by the IVY Innovation Fund. On the Cyber Security side, we announced two new significant product launches as part of our XDR strategy – BlackBerry Gateway and Optics 3.0. We continue to see strong pipeline growth for our new UES products.” (See BlackBerry stock chart on TipRanks)
Retailasumetech.com

Boatmaker Brunswick sees revenue growth but faces low inventory levels: CEO

Boatmaker Brunswick will have low inventory by the end of 2021 in what continues to record strong revenues growth and consumer demandBrunswick CEO David Foulkeskes told CNBC on Friday. While Foulkes said he expects Brunswick to meet its production forecasts for 2021, noted that the company is still recovering from...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.460-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $529 million-535 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $525 million.Progress Software also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.46-3.50 EPS.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

JinkoSolar Stock Surges On Beating Q1 Earnings

JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:JKS) reported a first-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 6.4% year-on-year to $1.21 billion beating the analyst consensus of $1.19 billion. The revenue grew 9% Y/Y, excluding the disposal of solar power plants in Mexico in the Q1 of 2020. Quarterly solar module shipments rose 33.7% Y/Y...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Accenture's stock surges toward a record after profit and revenue beats, raised outlook

Shares of Accenture PLC rallied 3.6% toward record territory in premarket trading Thursday, after the management consulting company reported fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations, and raised its full-year outlook, citing demand for digital transformation. Net income for the quarter to May 31 rose to $1.55 billion, or $2.40 a share, from $1.23 billion, or $1.90 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $2.40. Revenue grew 20.7% to $13.26 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $12.81 billion, with gross margin improving to 33.2% from 32.1%. New bookings jumped 39% to $15.4 billion, including 30% growth in consulting bookings and a 52% rise in outsourcing bookings. For fiscal 2021, the company raised its adjusted EPS guidance range to $8.71 to $8.80 from $8.32 to $8.50, and its outlook for operating cash flow to $8.65 billion to $9.15 billion from $7.65 billion to $8.15 billion. The stock, which is on track to open above the April 29 record close of $292.54, has gained 9.4% year to date through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has advanced 12.9%.
StocksBloomberg

Saudi Stock Exchange Revenue Surges Ahead of Planned Listing

Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange, which is preparing to list later this year, said revenue doubled in 2020 amid a surge in trading. Operating revenue at Saudi Tadawul Group, the largest stock exchange in the Middle East, jumped 91% to 1.1 billion riyals ($293.3 million) in 2020, driven by a 141% increase in trading commissions.
Financial Reportsprweek.com

Next 15 organic revenue grows 17 per cent in Q1

Overall revenue in its first quarter was up 21 per cent year-on-year, said Next 15, the listed owner of PR agencies Archetype, The Outcast Agency, The Brandwidth Group, M Booth, and Publitek. "This trend has accelerated into our second quarter, albeit against weaker COVID impacted comparables," it said in a...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) Revenue Up 41.9% in May to $44.3M

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE American: GOED) ("Goedekers" or the "Company"), the largest pure-play online retailer of household appliances in the US, is pleased to report continued strong growth with record revenue for the month of May 2021, up 41.9% from May 2020 to $44.3 million on May 2021 written orders of $72.6 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.87 million-95.39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.31 million. Shares of Genetron stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $22.06. 446,786...
MarketsUS News and World Report

Accenture Raises Annual Forecast as Hybrid Work Models Boost Cloud-Service Demand

(Reuters) -IT consulting firm Accenture Plc raised its full-year revenue forecast on Thursday, betting on strong demand for its digital, cloud and security services from businesses looking to strengthen their operations as they shift to hybrid working models. The company, which has clients across industries including health and financial services,...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report sales of $2.57 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors posted sales of $1.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

iPower Inc. (IPW) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.01

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. iPower Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.01), versus $0.01 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $13.1 million, versus $9.77 million reported last year. "In our first...
Financial Reportssgbonline.com

Topps Reports 55 Percent Hike In Q1 Revenues

The Topps Company reported significant earnings gains in the first quarter ended April 3 as sales climbed 55.3 percent. comparison of the thirteen weeks ended April 3, 2021 to the fourteen weeks ended April 4, 2020. Sports & Entertainment segment net sales increased 105.3 percent to $103.2 million;. Physical Sports...
Financial Reportschainstoreage.com

Rite Aid narrows Q1 loss; retail pharmacy revenue rises 5.5%

Rite Aid narrowed its loss in the first quarter amid strong pharmacy sales, but its total revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations,. The company reported a net loss for the quarter to May 29 of $13.1 million, or $0.24 a share, for the quarter ended May 29, compared to a loss of $63.5 million, or $1.19 a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings were $0.38 per share, topping analysts’ estimates of $0.28.