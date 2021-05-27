Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Breaking Down What Stats Broncos' Drew Lock Would Need to Finish a Top-16 QB

By Erick Trickel
Posted by 
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 13 days ago

The conversation around the Denver Broncos this offseason has centered around Drew Lock and whether the third-year quarterback can take the next step in his development. The Broncos have strived to better the roster around him so there isn't as much pressure on his shoulders.

This is a team that knows it needs more from the quarterback and it's hoping to get it. Keeping in mind that he started 13 games but only played 12, here's how Lock's stats from last year, both box-score and advanced analytics, shook out.

  • Completions: 254 (22nd)
  • Attempts: 443 (20th)
  • Completion Percentage: 57.3 (32nd)
  • Yards: 2,933 (21st)
  • Touchdowns: 16 (T-20th)
  • Interceptions: 15 (T-1st)
  • Turnover Worthy Plays: 23 (T-2nd)
  • NFL Passer Rating: 75.4 (30th)
  • Yards Per Attempt: 6.6 (T-25th)
  • Average Depth of Target: 9.7 (1st)
  • Adjusted Completion Percentage: 68.7 (32nd)

Note: This is out of 32 quarterbacks with at least 320 dropbacks.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

It was a bad year for Lock with a lot of inefficiencies. Having the highest average depth of target isn't a bad thing if you're completing passes.

That's not to say that everything was Lock's fault. There were plenty of other issues with the Broncos' offense from injuries, coaching, player utilization, and drops, but today, we're talking about Lock and what he needs to do in order to become a top-16 quarterback.

Lock has started 18 games so far in his career with 17 full games, which is matches closely the now 17-game NFL season. Here's how he did.

Career Stats: 354-of-599 (59.1%), with an adjusted completion percentage of 70.0, for 3,953 yards, 23 touchdowns, 18 interceptions, 31 turnover-worthy plays, 6.6 yards per attempt, and an average depth of target at nine yards. We'll come back to that.

To figure out what stats Lock would need to be a top-16 quarterback in the NFL, I looked at the last five seasons and the quarterback who came in at 16 in each category. From there, I averaged out those five seasons, figured the QBs' per-game average over 16 games and adjusted it for a 17-game season.

On a per-game basis, Lock would need to average 21-of-31 passing, 229.8 yards, and 1.4 touchdowns, while tossing 0.7 interceptions.

Average Stats Per Game Career: Over his 18 games, Lock has actually averaged 19.6-of-33.2 for 219.6 yards, 1.2 touchdowns, and one interception per game. So, he's close to that top-16 threshold but there are enough key areas that speak to his biggest obstacles so far. Again it isn't all his fault, but we are focusing on Lock.

The total stat line for what Lock needs really shows how far off he is from being a top-16 quarterback.

Top-16 Stat Requirement: Based on these averages, Lock would need to go 349-of-534 (65.4%) for 3,907 yards with an adjusted completion percentage of 74.3, with a 7.3 average yards-per-attempt. He would need to throw 24 touchdowns with 11 interceptions at most with only 20 turnover-worthy plays. His NFL rating would need to be 92.3 with an average depth of target at 8.7 yards.

Those are numbers Lock has barely met over his 18 games so far but it's not outside the realm of possibility for him to hit them. It would be a far bigger jump than some may realize but it isn't just about reaching those stats, it's about the efficiency of performance that comes with it.

Again, GM George Paton has built this team around Lock. The Broncos can't carry Lock and they need reliable, safe, and efficient quarterback play if they really want to make a push for the playoffs.

The bar has been set. Now Lock has to meet it.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
134
Followers
314
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drew Lock#Breaking Down#American Football#Quarterback#Go Game#Stats Broncos#Gm#Twitter Ericktrickel#Top 16 Qb#Top 16 Stat Requirement#Breaking Broncos News#Career Stats#Numbers Lock#Nfl Passer Rating#Completions#Passes#Average Depth#Average 21 Of 31 Passing#Worthy Plays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
News Break
NFL
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Broncos Have Preference In Texans Trade Pursuit Of QB Deshaun Watson

The Denver Broncos have made their choice when it comes to the idea of pursuing a star QB via an NFL trade. And that choice is not Deshaun Watson. While Watson is more than a decade younger than Aaron Rodgers, and is of course an All-Pro-level talent in his own right, the Broncos' preference, according to NFL insider John Clayton of 104.3 The Fan, is to pass on waiting out the Deshaun Drama to instead attempt to seal a deal with the Green Bay Packers for their disgruntled star AB.
NFLPosted by
MileHighHuddle

Peyton Manning Believes Coaching Continuity Will be Drew Lock's 'Greatest Benefit'

One of the juiciest headlines of the 2021 offseason has been the burgeoning student/teacher relationship between Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning and Denver Broncos' quarterback Drew Lock. Manning wore the Orange and Blue for four years, leading the Broncos to four straight division titles and two Super Bowl berths before winning it all in 2015 and promptly riding off into the sunset.
NFLLas Cruces Sun-News

Denver Broncos make groundbreaking hire, adding Kelly Kleine to front office

The Denver Broncos on Monday announced the hiring of Kelly Kleine as the team's executive director of football operations. Kleine, who spent the past 10 years with the Minnesota Vikings, is believed to be the highest-ranking woman in scouting in the history of the league. "Kelly is a rising star...
NFLPosted by
MileHighHuddle

Broncos Way-Too-Early 53-Man Roster Projection

The Denver Broncos have made a lot of roster improvements this offseason in the wake of a big change to the front office. George Paton stepped in as GM and his philosophy in building a 53-man roster for we in media is an exercise in guesswork. That makes projecting the...
NFLPosted by
MileHighHuddle

Two Areas Broncos Have Improved Independent of QB Position in 2021

The Denver Broncos' draft-day maneuvers were hijacked by the news of Aaron Rodgers wanting out of Green Bay. Ever since the Broncos have been tied to multiple rumors. Trading for the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback is a no-brainer, but until it actually happens (which is probably a long shot as of today), the Broncos will be taking the field with either Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater at the most important position in sports.
NFLPosted by
MileHighHuddle

Broncos Sign OT Bobby Massie to 1-Year, $4M Contract

The Chicago-to-Denver pipeline has landed another player in the Mile High City. The Broncos on Wednesday signed former Bears offensive tackle Bobby Massie to a one-year contract, his agency AMDG Sports announced. Per 9News' Mike Klis, Massie's deal contains yet-to-be-publicized play-time incentives and is worth a maximum of $4 million...
NFLPosted by
MileHighHuddle

GM George Paton Opens Up on How Third-Round OL Quinn Meinerz Rocketed Up Draft Board

Coming out of Division III college Wisconsin-Whitewater, new Denver Broncos' offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz had to use every tool in his box to get noticed. Throwing guys around at a lower level seemed to come easy to a guy who likes pushing trees over to keep in shape, but the 22-year-old needed to prove himself against more elite competition if he was to justify being drafted.
NFLPosted by
MileHighHuddle

Report: Broncos 'Legitimate Landing Spot' for Aaron Rodgers

While cautioning a would-be deal is likely weeks away — if it ever materializes — NFL Network's James Palmer reported Monday the Denver Broncos are a "legitimate landing spot" for disgruntled Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rogers and have begun piecing together trade packages to acquire the reigning NFL MVP.
NFLPosted by
MileHighHuddle

Report: Broncos Hosting Former Patriots' RT Cameron Fleming

The Denver Broncos are in a tight spot. However, adversity can often provide a blessing in disguise when least expected. Ja'Wuan James tore his Achilles last week and is done for the year. That's the adversity. A potential silver-lining development that could come out of it is the Broncos finding another veteran right tackle who can be more reliable and even better than James (who only played 63 snaps in Denver).
NFLPosted by
MileHighHuddle

Broncos' 2021 Regular-Season Schedule Announced by NFL

The Denver Broncos are hoping to climb out of the AFC doldrums in 2021 after a disappointing 5-11 finish. With a new general manager leading the charge, the Broncos have made some momentous moves to upgrade the roster at several key positions. From the secondary to the defensive line, linebackers,...
NFLPosted by
MileHighHuddle

Report: Broncos Sign Former Packers OT Ryan Pope

If Aaron Rodgers indeed joins the Denver Broncos, the reigning MVP quarterback will immediately spot a familiar face. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Broncos agreed to terms Tuesday with former Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Ryan Pope on an undisclosed contract, pending a physical. What happens next for...
NFLPosted by
MileHighHuddle

Report: Broncos to Open Week 1 at Giants

Denver Broncos fans, rejoice. For the first time in a couple of years, you won't have to stay up until the wee hours of the morning to watch the Broncos play their season-opener because of NFL schedulers putting them as the late game in a Monday night doubleheader. ESPN's Field...
NFLMile High Report

Broncos OTA Phase II to begin Monday

After a disappointing career in Denver clouded by injuries and a year deferred over COVID concerns, fans were finally ready to see what Ja’Wuan James could do. Then he tore his Achilles tendon during a workout away from team facilities. DaeSean Hamilton, a member of a crowded receiver’s room, was on the cusp of being traded right before he tore his ACL during a workout also being conducted outside the team facility. The Denver Broncos have made it clear that they will be voiding money owed on contracts where players are injured while avoiding the team’s offseason training activities.