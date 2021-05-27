Cancel
Fitch affirms Indian Railway Finance Corp at BBB-minus

milwaukeesun.com
 2021-05-27

Hong Kong, May 27 (ANI): Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd's (IRFC's) long-term foreign and local currency issuer default ratings at BBB-minus. The outlook is negative in line with that of the sovereign, it said. Fitch also affirmed IRFC's USD4 billion global medium-term note programme and outstanding...

Economytribuneledgernews.com

India's economy set to surge 10.1% on strong Q1 base effects

Jun. 26—DUBAI — India's leading economic think-tank has predicted that Asia's third largest economy would grow 8.4-10.1 per cent for the current financial year (2021-22) as against a contraction of 7.3 per cent in the last fiscal. The National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) estimated that gross domestic product...
Businessbusinesshala.com

UPDATE 1-Mubadala’s Yahsat seeks to raise as much as $810 mln in IPO

DUBAI, June 27 (Businesshala) – State investor Mubadala’s satellite company Yahsat has set an indicative price range for its initial public offering, suggesting it could raise up to 2.976 billion dirhams ($810 million) in an IPO , shown in a newspaper advertisement. Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Distribution This will...
Marketsbitcoin.com

Indian Banks Halting Services to Crypto Industry Post RBI Clarification

Several Indian banks have reportedly halted services to customers dealing in cryptocurrencies despite the central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), informing them that the banning circular is no longer valid. The latest bank to join the fray is IDFC First Bank. IDFC First Bank has become the latest...
MarketsLife Style Extra

Sistema Regulatory News (SSA)

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Fitch Ratings upgrades Sistema's credit rating to BB 25-Jun-2021 / 19:28 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Fitch Ratings upgrades Sistema's credit rating to BB. Moscow, 25 June 2021 -...
Trafficijglobal.com

Brazil considers railway concession reforms

The Brazilian ministry of infrastructure is considering the introduction of an authorisation system for new railways, potentially allowing companies to build new lines outside of the existing concession model. Existing Subscriber?. If you are an existing subscriber please sign in to read this article in full. Sign up for a...
Financial ReportsCision

GJF, GJF01-GJF04: S&P affirms A ratings on Gjensidige and revises outlook to positive; BBB+ rating on tier 2 debt and BBB rating on restricted tier 1 subordinated debt affirmed

Please see appendix for detailed information. Head of Investor Relations, Mitra Hagen Negård, Tel: +47 957 93 631. Investor Relations Officer, Kjetil Gill Østvold, Tel: 468 63 004. Gjensidige is a leading Nordic insurance group listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. We have about 3,700 employees and offer insurance products...
Economysoutheastasiapost.com

A-Pac telcos to consolidate in pursuit of 5G scale: Fitch

Singapore, June 26 (ANI): Tough competition and advantages of scale will drive consolidation in the Asia Pacific telecoms industry ahead of higher 5G investments, according to Fitch Ratings. The 5G technology will favour larger operators with strong balance sheets which are expected to contribute to diverging credit quality over time...
Economyalbuquerquenews.net

China further improves external debt structure

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- China's outstanding foreign debt stood at around 2.53 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of March, data from the country's forex regulator shows. The balance was 125.8 billion dollars higher than that at the end of 2020, up 5 percent, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE).
Economynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Fitch, Telecom News, ET Telecom | #cybersecurity | #cyberattack

Singapore: Tough competition and advantages of scale will drive consolidation in the Asia Pacific telecoms industry ahead of higher 5G investments, according to Fitch Ratings. The 5G technology will favour larger operators with strong balance sheets which are expected to contribute to diverging credit quality over time among telecom operators, it said.
BusinessCision

Lucara Diamond Corp. Announces C$38 Million Financing

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States. VANCOUVER, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - (LUC – TSX, LUC – BSE, LUC – Nasdaq Stockholm) Lucara Diamond Corp. (“Lucara” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce today that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets under which the underwriters have agreed to buy on bought deal basis 29,400,000 common shares (the “Common Shares”), at a price of C$0.75 per Common Share for gross proceeds of approximately C$22 million (the “Public Offering”). The Company has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable at the offering price for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Public Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Public Offering to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on or about July 15, 2021 and is subject to Lucara receiving all necessary regulatory approvals.
StocksBusiness Insider

Analyst Ratings For Affirm Holdings

Within the last quarter, Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Affirm Holdings. The company has an average price target of $78.64 with a high of $102.00 and a low of $55.00.
Economywlds.com

Fitch Upgrades State’s Financial Rating

Illinois financial rating appears to be heading in the right direction. Fitch has changed its credit outlook on the state from negative to positive. Earlier this year, both Moody’s and S&P changed their outlooks from negative to stable. None of the agencies have yet changed the actual bond rating, which...
BusinessPV Tech

Canadian Solar gets US$60m from Santander to support project development in EMEA

Canadian Solar has secured a €50 million (US$59.7 million) bilateral corporate facility with Banco Santander to support its project development efforts in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company will also use the funds to expand its presence in operations and maintenance, asset management, battery storage and energy...
Economywnns.com

Fitch Improves Outlook Of State Finances

Another credit rating agency is offering a more positive view of Illinois’s finances. Fitch has changed its outlook on Illinois from negative to positive. Earlier this year, both Moody’s and S&P changed their outlooks from negative to stable. None of the agencies have yet changed the actual bond rating, which...
Marketsibsintelligence.com

Indian FinTech Bueno Finance raises $3 million in seed funding

Gurugram-based start-up, Bueno Finance announced that it has raised $3 million in a seed round from a number of investors such as Goat Capital, JAM Fund, Olive Tree Capital, Good Water Capital, and others from Silicon Valley. Launched in October 2019 by Saurav Gandhi and Sandeep Arora, the company was...
Marketssoutheastasiapost.com

HMEL's credit profile resistant to stress: Fitch

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 (ANI): HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd's (HMEL's) credit metrics can weaken if there is a delay in EBITDA addition from its new petrochemical plant, Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday. They can also weaken if there is a weaker gross refining margin or lower working capital cash flow.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares dragged by financial stocks; PNB Housing Finance slides

BENGALURU, June 21 (Reuters) - Losses in heavyweight financial stocks pulled Indian shares lower on Monday, while housing loans provider PNB Housing Finance dropped after a regulatory hold on a proposed capital raise. By 0458 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.43% at 15,615.85, while the benchmark...
Trafficshortpedia.com

Indian Railways successfully conduct trial of first double stack container from Mundra Port to CONCOR MMLP

Indian Railways achieved a new milestone in seamless connectivity with Gujarat Ports with the First Double Stack Container train run between Mundra port in Gujarat to Concor Multi Modal Logistics park (MMLP) at Kathuwas. The rake contained 178 containers with 5 destined for New Kathuwas in Rajasthan (NCR), 78 for Dhandari Kalan railway station in Ludhiana, 90 for Dadri (NCR) in UP and 5 for Panitola Railway station in Dangar Chuk.
EconomyTelegraph

Fitch upgrades UK outlook to 'stable' but keeps AA minus credit rating

One of the world’s leading credit ratings agencies has lifted its outlook for the UK economy and ramped up forecasts for the country’s growth. Fitch moved its economic outlook from "negative" to "stable", saying the UK has handled the coronavirus pandemic better than previously predicted. The agency kept Britain's AA...
Economyteletrader.com

Fitch raises UK outlook from negative to stable

Fitch Ratings updated its outlook for the United Kingdom, raising it from negative to stable as the country's economy and public finances appear to be "more resilient to the impact of the pandemic shock" than earlier expected by the rating agency. "Better adaptation of businesses to working with the economic...