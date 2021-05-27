Para athlete teaches dribbling and diversity to Italian kids

What happens should athletes test positive for COVID during the Games and have to withdraw? Will their results stand? Yes, says the IOC, but it will depend upon their sport. Anyone who’d reached the final (e.g., boxing) will receive a silver medal and the highest-ranked eligible athlete will step into the vacancy. Otherwise competitors will be credited with the minimum level that they’d achieved. While that policy is straightforward in sports like tennis, beach volleyball and badminton which progress across multiple days, it doesn’t work in those like fencing, weightlifting and judo that are held on one day.