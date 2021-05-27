Para athlete teaches dribbling and diversity to Italian kids

Para-athlete long jumper Ryan Raghoo is the founder of Enabled Not Disabled and will be the speaker at the event on Thursday, July 15. Henshaws Specialist College on Bogs Lane in Harrogate works with young people aged 16 to 25 who have Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) and was unable to hold a graduation ceremony for students completing their course in 2020 due to the pandemic. This year’s event will be virtual and it is hoped that some of the 2020 graduates will also be able to attend.