Joyn readies exclusive content for audiences with Amazon S3 Intelligent-Tiering and Glacier

amazon.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecurely migrates hundreds of thousands of video archive titles with AWS Snowball and leverages Amazon S3 Intelligent-Tiering for flexible, efficient delivery. With the demand for entertainment content continuing to escalate in a hypercompetitive streaming market, content providers are thinking outside the box to capture consumer attention with unique content. Looking to set itself apart, German live streaming service Joyn GmbH, a ProSiebenSat.1 and Discovery joint venture, is tapping into its deep content vault to bring subscribers exclusive, hyperlocal series, and films from the past for enjoyment. To make this possible, Joyn recently transferred over 3 petabytes (PB) of media archives from an on-premises facility in Germany into Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) in under three months using 40 AWS Snowball appliances, with the files ultimately stored in Amazon S3 Glacier. The 3.4 PB of new media complements an existing catalogue of hundreds of thousands video titles already stored on Amazon S3.

aws.amazon.com
