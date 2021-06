The Portland Trail Blazers could see their season end Thursday night in Game 6 against Denver at the Moda Center or they could force a Game 7. The Blazers, who trail the first-round playoff series 3-2, have no more wiggle room for what-ifs or talk of adjustments to be made for the next game. With everything on the line, Portland coach Terry Stotts said before the game that his team’s mindset was to compete, play hard and play well.