Toward the end of 2020, Apple announced a new processing chip, the M1, would replace the Intel processors that they’d been using for so long. The M1 chip is designed by Apple in-house, so it integrates with MacBooks, iPads and iMacs to deliver top-class performance. Come 2021, and Apple announced their latest iMac lineup, which uses this new M1 chip. Many artists, including photographers and filmmakers, are already excited about it as the performance bump will surely make their lives easier. Photographer and cinematographer Tyler Stalman takes a closer look at the machine and shares his thoughts: