Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Park City, UT

Highland Flats development signs

By TownLift // TownLift
Posted by 
TownLift
TownLift
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0at26q_0aCwvaKS00

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah. — They’re big, they’re small, they’re on fences, they’re on lawns, however, most of the signs for and against the Highland Flats development are on private property, except one.

Parkites have been passing through the highly-traveled intersection of Old Ranch Rd. and Highland Dr. and inferring as to the socio-political, ethical, not to mention legal nature, of one sign in particular. The sign in question covers up an HOA neighborhood sign for Park Ridge, as seen in the photograph atop this article.

A higher density, lower-income, real-estate development project entitled Highland Flats potentially could be built on a plot of land adjacent to the Park Ridge neighborhood. Robust debate has engaged community stakeholders over when, or even if, groundbreaking will occur. Developers of the proposed Highland Flats development, which would add 410 rentals to the Park City area, are preparing for a work session with Summit County Council on June 30th.

The concern is not so much the message as it is the messenger, i.e. the perhaps unintended temporary placement on top of the permanent sign.

It’s common knowledge that signage with a political ideology like protest or support of something or someone is allowed, per the covenants, conditions, and restrictions (CCRs) on homeowners’ private properties. The larger sign announcing the arrival to the Park Ridge neighborhood may imply representation that every dues-paying homeowner of the neighborhood and the business that’s there, is of the same mind and/or of a similar ilk regarding the ongoing debate about the Highland Flats development in its proverbial backyard.

The photographs seen here exemplify some of the more widely accepted practices of placement as they’re all either on private property or shared-domain spaces creating stark contrast to the covering of the neighborhood’s welcoming entryway.

Home Owners Associations (HOAs) signage rules and regulations fall under the jurisdiction of not the state, not the county, not the city, but the specific HOA.

The photograph directly below depicts the bookend identical sign flanking the neighborhood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMPhf_0aCwvaKS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oi99v_0aCwvaKS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u1NLc_0aCwvaKS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eKMmq_0aCwvaKS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23U69Q_0aCwvaKS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FuPzm_0aCwvaKS00


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
666
Followers
767
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Government
County
Summit County, UT
Summit County, UT
Government
State
Utah State
Park City, UT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signage#Private Property#Property Development#Land Development#Property Developers#State Property#Highland Flats#Highland Dr#Hoa#Summit County Council#Home Owners Associations#Park Ridge#Shared Domain Spaces#Lawns#Homeowners#Fences#Community Stakeholders#Placement#Restrictions#Parkites
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Canyons Village employee housing development breaks ground today

PARK CITY, Utah — Canyons Village Management Association, Inc. (CVMA) and Columbus Pacific Development, LLC (CPD) announced that construction on Canyons Village Employee Housing begins today. A public-private partnership between CVMA, CPD, and Summit County, the project is hoping to accommodate the growing need for employee housing within Canyons Village at Park City Mountain. Specifically […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Park City Mayoral Candidates talk with TownLift

PARK CITY, Utah. — The registration period for individuals to declare their candidacy in the upcoming mayoral race came to an end on June 7 at 5 pm. Three candidates have announced their intent to run for office: incumbent mayor Andy Beerman, City Councilwoman Nann Worel, and CEO of an investment bank, David Dobkin. All […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Park City’s Fourth of July parade applications available

PARK CITY, Utah. — The Fourth of July Parade will be held on Friday, July 2 at 11:00 am. The theme for the 4th of July Parade is: Together Again. All parade applications are juried for acceptance of entry. Parade applications will be scored using the following criteria: Local Summit County Resident or Business Entry’s relevance […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

SNAPPED: a famous Park City tree

This perfect perennial is situated in between the Park City Library and the Park City Skate Park. It is definitely most famous for its shade, for hammocking, and for climbing on. It’s unofficially the second most famous tree in PC. The first most famous tree is, arguably, the shoe tree which is visible from Deer […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Colony Lots at White Pine Canyon

An opportunity to become a part of the recently sold-out Colony Development, an award-winning on-mountain luxury home development perched above Park City Mountain Resort, the largest ski resort in America, offering unparalleled ski-in/ski-out access. Multi-million dollar homes are nestled among lush groves of aspen trees, rolling meadows, and sparkling streams, along meandering ski trails pithing […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Pet pampering and care lives up to Park City standards

PARK CITY, Utah. – Here in Park City, pets are treated like royalty. Some get to venture to places that most humans will never visit in their lifetime. Pets, namely of the canine persuasion or the occasional cat traveler, play just as hard, if not harder, than their owners. In a town where pets are […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

A golfers guide to Park City

PARK CITY, Utah. —  Golfers in Park City have a variety of options and fairways. The list of Park City golf courses includes three public and three private venues: Park City’s Public Golf Courses: Park City Municipal Golf Course Canyons Golf at Park City Mountain Mountain Dell Golf Course Park City’s Private Golf Courses: Glenwild […]
Summit County, UTPosted by
TownLift

Join in on the Summit County treasure hunt

COALVILLE, Utah. — The Summit County Library is offering a unique treasure hunt activity, geocaching. For the unindoctrinated, geocaching is an outdoor treasure hunt, using GPS technology to guide participants to hidden treasures called geocaches. Players simply download the free geocaching app on their phones (iPhone & Android). Coalville Branch Library Manager Susan “Murph” Murphy […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

SNAPPED: Lounging at Library Field

The regulars who occupy these chairs, which are available for anyone to relax in while watching the dogs and kids play, are glad that the once-proposed condos didn’t end up being built on that spot adjacent to the Park City Library.  Submit photos you’d like to see in our SNAPPED series to www.info@TownLift.com.
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Anglers can keep more fish at these drought-impacted lakes

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. — In anticipation of low water levels due to drought conditions, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources issued emergency changes to Utah’s fishing regulations to allow anglers to catch and keep more fish at ten waterbodies around the state. Drought impacts fish by reducing the amount of water available in lakes, […]
Utah StatePosted by
TownLift

Utah committee proposes limits on teaching about race

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. — A Utah education committee has proposed new rules around how race is taught in K-12 schools. The committee on Thursday proposed rules that would ensure that children in K-12 schools aren’t taught that any race, gender, or religion is superior to another, The Salt Lake Tribune reported Friday. They would […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Tana Toly runs for Park City Council

PARK CITY, Utah. – Tana Toly, a 5th generation Parkite and co-owner of The Red Banjo, announced her run for Park City Council. “I am running on conscious community connection,” Toly said. “We need a comprehensive and cohesive plan on how we connect to our districts, transportation, workforce, developers, seniors, the workforce, etc.” “We need […]
PoliticsPosted by
TownLift

Lake Powell water level at a historic low

BULLFROG, Utah. — As of May 25, Lake Powell is 43.9 feet lower from a year ago. At 3559.89 feet, the lake is down 140.08 feet from full pool. The man-made reservoir is only receiving 39.4% of its average water inflow so far this year. “It was so depressing,” said Tim of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Guardsman Pass now open

PARK CITY, Utah. — Utah DOT employees have opened Guardsman Pass this morning, May 26, in advance of Memorial Day weekend. Park City residents heading over to Big Cottonwood Canyon should keep an eye out for maintenance crews working on the roadway. Take a drive over Guardsman Pass with UDOT.
Summit County, UTPosted by
TownLift

Retired Nursing Director Carolyn Rose receives Beatty Award

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah. – Recently-retired Summit County Nursing Director, Carolyn Rose, was awarded the Beatty Award by the Utah Public Health Association (UPHA) for her significant contributions to public health in Utah. The Beatty Award is presented annually to a member of the UPHA who embodies leadership in their field of public health and whose […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Tomorrow is the last day to apply for a Park City Police officer job

PARK CITY, Utah. — Park City Municipal has posted a job announcement to become a police officer or senior police officer. The closing date to apply is May 27. Apply online at Park City Jobs  Park City Municipal Corporation is an Equal Opportunity EmployerApplications for current job postings are found on parkcity.org Individuals requesting Veteran’s preference […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Bonus bar mitzvahs

PARK CITY, Utah. — At Park City’s Temple Har Shalom (THS), a record number of students are achieving the Jewish adolescent milestone of bat and bar mitzvah this year, the ceremony marking their entrance into Jewish adulthood. Bat is the feminine, bar the masculine, b’nai mitzvah is the plural. The movie Fiddler on the Roof […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Minor mishap for a minor moose

PARK CITY, Utah. — Monday morning, 7:10, Quinn’s Jct, a lone, young moose scrambled around stationary and moving traffic. On the surface street of State Route 248 the moose, sans mom, searched frantically for a safety corridor away from the hustle and bustle of Park City rush-hour. Concerned citizens found themselves ready, willing, and able […]