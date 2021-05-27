Highland Flats development signs

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah. — They’re big, they’re small, they’re on fences, they’re on lawns, however, most of the signs for and against the Highland Flats development are on private property, except one.

Parkites have been passing through the highly-traveled intersection of Old Ranch Rd. and Highland Dr. and inferring as to the socio-political, ethical, not to mention legal nature, of one sign in particular. The sign in question covers up an HOA neighborhood sign for Park Ridge, as seen in the photograph atop this article.

A higher density, lower-income, real-estate development project entitled Highland Flats potentially could be built on a plot of land adjacent to the Park Ridge neighborhood. Robust debate has engaged community stakeholders over when, or even if, groundbreaking will occur. Developers of the proposed Highland Flats development, which would add 410 rentals to the Park City area, are preparing for a work session with Summit County Council on June 30th.

The concern is not so much the message as it is the messenger, i.e. the perhaps unintended temporary placement on top of the permanent sign.

It’s common knowledge that signage with a political ideology like protest or support of something or someone is allowed, per the covenants, conditions, and restrictions (CCRs) on homeowners’ private properties. The larger sign announcing the arrival to the Park Ridge neighborhood may imply representation that every dues-paying homeowner of the neighborhood and the business that’s there, is of the same mind and/or of a similar ilk regarding the ongoing debate about the Highland Flats development in its proverbial backyard.

The photographs seen here exemplify some of the more widely accepted practices of placement as they’re all either on private property or shared-domain spaces creating stark contrast to the covering of the neighborhood’s welcoming entryway.

Home Owners Associations (HOAs) signage rules and regulations fall under the jurisdiction of not the state, not the county, not the city, but the specific HOA.

The photograph directly below depicts the bookend identical sign flanking the neighborhood.

