Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Greenwood, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Allen; Chautauqua; Elk; Greenwood; Labette; Montgomery; Neosho; Wilson; Woodson The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Montgomery County in southeastern Kansas Wilson County in southeastern Kansas Southeastern Greenwood County in southeastern Kansas Woodson County in southeastern Kansas Northwestern Labette County in southeastern Kansas Eastern Chautauqua County in southeastern Kansas Neosho County in southeastern Kansas Eastern Elk County in southeastern Kansas Allen County in southeastern Kansas * Until 315 AM CDT. * At 217 AM CDT...National Weather Service Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Humboldt to 5 miles southeast of Longton...and moving east at 40 mph. * Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Independence, Chanute, Iola, Neodesha, Fredonia, Cherryvale, Humboldt, Yates Center, Erie, Sedan, La Harpe, Gas, Moran, Thayer, Altoona, Mound Valley, Longton, Elk City, Buffalo and Fall River. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for southeastern Kansas.