Allen County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Greenwood, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho by NWS

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Allen; Chautauqua; Elk; Greenwood; Labette; Montgomery; Neosho; Wilson; Woodson The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Montgomery County in southeastern Kansas Wilson County in southeastern Kansas Southeastern Greenwood County in southeastern Kansas Woodson County in southeastern Kansas Northwestern Labette County in southeastern Kansas Eastern Chautauqua County in southeastern Kansas Neosho County in southeastern Kansas Eastern Elk County in southeastern Kansas Allen County in southeastern Kansas * Until 315 AM CDT. * At 217 AM CDT...National Weather Service Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Humboldt to 5 miles southeast of Longton...and moving east at 40 mph. * Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Independence, Chanute, Iola, Neodesha, Fredonia, Cherryvale, Humboldt, Yates Center, Erie, Sedan, La Harpe, Gas, Moran, Thayer, Altoona, Mound Valley, Longton, Elk City, Buffalo and Fall River. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for southeastern Kansas.

Greenwood County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greenwood, Wilson, Woodson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 23:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greenwood; Wilson; Woodson The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Wilson County in southeastern Kansas Southern Woodson County in southeastern Kansas Southeastern Greenwood County in southeastern Kansas * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1138 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fall River, or 12 miles northwest of Fredonia, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Toronto and Yates Center. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Wilson County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wilson, Woodson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 00:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Wilson; Woodson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WILSON AND SOUTHERN WOODSON COUNTIES At 1206 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Toronto, or 10 miles southwest of Yates Center, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Yates Center, Buffalo, Coyville, Rose, Batesville and Toronto Lake. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Greenwood County, KSeurekaherald.com

GREENWOOD COUNTY HISTORY

The following story is a composite of research done by my dad, Deak Lindamood, and I a number of years ago, as well as information taken from Anita Cheatum’s History of Quincy School, and information I have gathered from old newspaper articles at the Greenwood County Historical Society. It is a history of the small community of Quincy, which like many other ghost towns in the county, was once a thriving, vibrant town.