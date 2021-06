Ah, yes, Las Vegas, also known as Sin City and the gambling capital of the world. If you were to look for never-ending entertainment, colorful bright lights, and guilty pleasures all in one place, Vegas would probably be it. Who would have known that one can actually find great and amazing food choices here too? After all, all that entertainment will wear you out, and you will need replenishing with only the best food choices around. Amidst the vibrant atmosphere of Vegas lie a variety of different cuisines worth checking out. However, for this particular list, check out the best Chinese restaurants in Las Vegas, Nevada.