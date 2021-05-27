Looking back on accomplished service

From a young soldier to a seasoned First Sergeant in the Army, Ray Law reflects on his military career and how blessed he was to come from the small community of Prineville

By the age of 21, Ray Law found out just how big, and how small the world really is.

In the center of a hazardous duty zone just outside of Zivinice, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Law was walking down a muddy road of an abandoned ore mine when he heard a familiar voice. Here he was, 5,800 miles from home, and he had already run across another soldier from Prineville, Private First-Class Jess Dyer.

During his military career, Law was stationed at several military bases and traveled all around the world. He experienced deployments and faced dangers in his first three years in the Army. The young soldier had to take on great responsibility and face the perils of war before he was old enough to earn a bachelors' degree.

Law graduated from Crook County High School in 1993, and after attending a year of college, he joined the Army.

"I think the main reason that I joined originally was for the college money," he explained. "I wanted to get back into school, and I just didn't have the means to support myself through college, so I thought the best way I could do it was to go into the Army for the College Fund."

He added that his other reason was to travel.

"Growing up in a small town, I wanted to see everything that there is to see, and being an Army brat, we moved often and joining the military would be the best way for me to afford that. I hadn't been overseas since I was about 4 years old, and so when I went into the recruiter, I said, 'I want college money and guaranteed station of choice, which for me was Germany, and I don't care what job I do.'"

Law had always wanted to go back and see where he was born. The Army gave him station of choice in Germany, and he followed his father's footsteps as a cannon crewmember and later served as an ammunition specialist assigned to a service battery in Baumholder, Germany.

"My job was driving large trucks and moving ammunition and supporting our artillery unit," he added.

The new recruit was out of basic training for approximately three months when the previous Clinton Administration had decided to send troops to the former Yugoslavia. During his first Grafenwohr/Hohenfels rotation, Law's unit was alerted that they would be the first to deploy.

"Right away, I went from being a guy who was three months out of basic training and AIT, and now I was in Grafenwohr (Germany) teaching land mine probing classes. Everything became real like right away," he said of being thrust into his first deployment.

In December of 1995, his unit would deploy to Kapsovar, Hungary, for staging and then on to the war-torn region along the Serbian/Bosnian borders, at a time when there were land mines everywhere. He was assigned to the 1st Armored Division where his platoon was responsible for deployment/redeployment platoon operations.

"We would pick up deploying units in Slavonski Brod and then transport their equipment to and from staging areas in Lukavac, which we referred to as Gotham City," he noted.

It was one of the most difficult missions in the region, because the most unsafe places were along the roads due to land mines. The roads were dilapidated and most of the region's roads and highways had insufficient room for their Palletized Loading Systems (PLS) and the local traffic. Law's platoon probably put more miles on Bosnian roads than any unit in the Army. Everyone had to have military police escorts, but they were on the road so often that they were considered the route experts more than the Military Police Units.

"I didn't think it was going to happen that fast, it was scary, especially being a young guy from Prineville," he said. "My platoon was the last one to leave the country from my battalion, our Assistant Division Commander George Casey (Later the 36th Chief of Staff of the Army) awarded my entire platoon Army Commendation Medals for the special mission we accomplished in Bosnia."

After returning from Bosnia, Law started competing in soldier competition boards and went on to win Battalion, Division Artillery, 1st Armored Division and then V Corps Soldier of the Year titles. After three years in the Army, he changed his job to transportation permanently. His outgoing Division Command Sergeant Major assured his follow-on assignment to Fort Sill, Oklahoma,—where he had family, including his dad.

While at Fort Sill, he worked for the Assistant Commandant of the Field Artillery School and later was selected to work for the Commanding General of the United States Army Artillery Center and School (Post Commander). While serving in these special assignments, he worked for Brigadier General (BG) Larry Adair, BG Bill Engel, Major General (MG) Toney Stricklin and MG Michael Maples.

Just days before the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center, Law was selected for recruiter duty, and after graduating with honors, he was guaranteed the battalion of his choice. He chose the Portland Battalion with a follow-on assignment to the Bend Recruiting station, where he joined the Army just six years prior. He would then be responsible for recruiting at Prineville and Crook County High School. He spent a lot of time with the Crook County High School Navy JROTC program, and even drove them to their training at Camp Rilea, where he would teach Land Navigation with the late SFC Murray Crowe.

"Recruiting is a relentless and difficult assignment, demanding a lot of hours. It's by far the hardest time in my life—the hardest job, the hardest of everything I had to do. It's a difficult assignment," he said of his time as a recruiter.

His time in recruiting was cut short due to family medical hardship. His former Command Sergeant Major was now the CSM of Accessions Command which oversaw the Army Recruiting Command, after finding out about his family medical issues, he pulled him back to where they were assigned—which was Fort Monroe, Virginia. From 2002 to 2006, he was assigned to the Office of the Deputy Commanding General/Chief of Staff at U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command. He worked for Lieutenant General (LTG) Larry Jordan and LTG Anthony Jones.

"During my interview with LTG Jordan, I remember him walking out into the foyer and telling his aide-de-camp to 'go get this Sergeant a house.' Those things never happened in the Army and for a guy who was struggling with family medical issues and the inability to get her quality care, it was a God send because now we would be just a few short miles from one of the largest military treatment facilities in the world. It was a dream assignment for anyone. It was probably best thing that ever happened for us," he added.

Now a staff sergeant and working on the East Coast, Law had put a plan in place to attempt to get stationed back on the West Coast to be closer to his mother and the rest of his family and friends in Prineville. His only option was Fort Lewis, just outside Tacoma, Washington. He had befriended the executive assistant for the Commanding General and then one day he received a phone call asking if he would like to be flown out to Fort Lewis to interview to work for the Commanding General of I Corps of Fort Lewis.

"LTG Dubik asked why he would select a soldier from across the United States when he has 20,000 under him at I Corps? The response would be – 'He plays golf. Apparently, that was enough to continue to pursue SFC Law for this special assignment,'" said Law of his next adventure.

After being selected for the assignment, he would serve on staff for three years before being promoted out of his staff job and being put in charge of his first Platoon. While at Fort Lewis, he worked for LTG James Dubik and LTG Charles Jacoby, who was later selected as the Commanding General of Multinational Corps in Iraq (MNC-I).

"He was selected to oversee MNC-I and later U.S. Forces - Iraq," he said of LTG Charles Jacoby. "In my almost three years with him, he took me everywhere. I traveled a lot being on general staff but never like I would with LTG Jacoby. We went to Hawaii, Korea, Japan, Kuwait, CIA Headquarters, Pentagon, capital hearings, state department meetings, and I even had to drive him in to the executive office of the White House. It was just like the movies where we went through multiple check points and had challenge and passwords. It was the most adventurous job I ever had."

From 2009 to 2010, Law conducted Pre-Deployment Site Surveys (PDSS) in Iraq in preparation for deployment.

"We spent almost two months on four trips to Kuwait and Iraq. We flew all over the country to get briefings at every corner of Iraq."

On one trip, he served as the personal assistant and personal security officer (PSO) to Former CENTCOM Commander, General John Abizaid. He said that there was a senior mentorship program that pairs retired four-star generals to mentor incoming combatant commanders.

"One of my most highly visible missions I ever had was to look after former CENTCOM Commander General John Abizaid and make sure he had everything he needed and was protected," emphasized Law. "He was the most influential and recognizable American—probably outside the President. We conducted some market walks in Mosul and being the PSO to someone of that level of importance was invigorating and incredibly stressful. There were thousands of people in the market at the time, and it felt like every eye was on him and I."

In 2009, Law had a big surprise, and found out that another Prineville soldier was serving in the same combat zone in Iraq.

"I met Ray Law late in 2009, in Baghdad, Iraq," said Colonel Eric Bush (now Major General Retired). "I received a note saying that there was a Sergeant First Class on the I Corps staff that wanted to meet me and that he was from Prineville. When serving in a combat zone, there is often lots of down time. It's these times that make little reminders of home all that more special. Ray came to my compound, and we talked all things Prineville that day. It was like a gift we were giving each other."

Bush went on to say, "Ray, being in charge of the personal security detail for the I Corp Commander, immediately indicated to me that this was a highly thought of and successful professional. These types of assignments are typically hand-picked individuals due to their reliability, maturity and professionalism. Although we didn't work directly together, Ray and I kept in touch as our careers bounced around the Pacific."

"I have stories galore, and there are so many memorable ones because I have been in so many very interesting situations and had so many fortunate opportunities because of those jobs and working for those incredible people at such a high level," Law went on to say. "I always bring it back to being from a small town, and I try to make sure I understand and have gratitude. I always try to make that connection with Prineville because I think it puts it through the lens that enables me to understand how grateful I should be and to put it into perspective and reinforce that I can and did do everything I dreamed of. I have always been driven to excel, from high school sports, coaching and to my over 20 years in the Army, I think I excelled not because I was the best, I just cared more than others about being my best."

After serving in Iraq, he was asked where he would like to go on his next assignment. He had been to all the places he wanted to be stationed, but his family wanted some place tropical. After some special assistance from a few former supervisors, he was put on an assignment to Hawaii, where he was a highway operations NCO and later the Program Manager for the Comprehensive Soldier and Family Fitness (CSF2).

"It's so interesting how perfectly people had to be put into place ahead of me to make everything in my life happen the way it did, someone (maybe several people) sure have been watching over me and my career," he said.

He had the opportunity to go back to Fort Lewis as a First Sergeant, and four months in, he drew up his retirement paperwork and retired in 2015. He made his way back to Prineville shortly after retirement.

"My son had been dragged all over the world and never was in one school more than about two years, so I wanted to bring him back to where it all started for me and give him some stability for his last two years of high school."

He asked Bush to officiate at his retirement ceremony in Prineville.

"One of the greatest honors for a senior officer is being asked to officiate a retirement ceremony," said Bush. "Ray asked me to officiate his at Room 1868. Not only was a great chance to thank a great American for all his sacrifices, but it also brought our 'Prineville' meeting, in a far-away land, full circle."

Law reflects on the fact that growing up in Prineville, he feels that most people are very removed from what the military is really like. As a retiree from the military, he separates his life as a civilian and his life in the military. When looking back at his reasons for joining the military, he is proud to say that he is on track to accomplish what he was set out to do. In his first three years of service, he traveled all over Europe, met his previous wife in London, married her in Denmark, and then honeymooned in Paris. In the years following, he continued to travel to Asia, South and Central America both on official and personal travel.

He is currently back in college as a full-time student. Since his retirement in 2015, he worked for COIC for one year, three years at the U.S. Forest Service, and one year at Facebook doing site coordination.

"I decided I wanted to finish school; I want to tie it off where I started. I went to school, and I did not finish. I had a successful career and everything I did was successful. College is the last moment that I look back and see failure," noted Law of re-establishing his college career.

Currently, he is considering a career in politics. He was elected to the Prineville City Council in January, and he has really enjoyed that position.

"I would like to run for county commissioner. I think that would be the position where I could continue to serve my community and make the biggest impact. I don't know when I will try to do that because right now, we have two very solid county commissioners, and I have got to know Jerry Brummer pretty well, and I share much of the same values and views on what's best for Crook County. When the time is right, I will make a run at it for sure."

Law concluded, "If I were going to put forth effort at anything, it would have to be something I felt loyal to. There are not a lot of places or people I feel loyal to, but I feel loyal to this community. My childhood was amazing, and when I look back, I was so blessed. I just feel like it was all because of Prineville. When I think of all the success and things I accomplished professionally, I don't take the credit for it—I think it was where I grew up, it's the people who raised me, the teachers in our school district who guided and mentored me; it was my friends; the parents of my friends who were like my second parents who are still here and still check in on me, making sure I continue to walk the straight and narrow. I feel that obligation to Prineville because of the people."

Sidebar

Ray Law

military accomplishments:

* Honor Graduate, Senior Leadership Course

* Honor Graduate, Senior Operations Management Course

* Honor Graduate, Army Recruiters Course

* V Corps Soldiers of the Year

* 1st Armored Division Soldier of the Year

* 1st Armored Division Artillery Soldier of the Year

* Battalion Soldier of the Year

* Honor Graduate, One Station Unit Training

{loadposition sub-article-02}