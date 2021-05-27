Cancel
Donovan Mitchell praises Ja Morant after record-setting performance: ‘I respect the hell out of his game’

By Evan Lewis
newsbrig.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJa Morant didn’t walk out of Vivint Arena on Wednesday night with a win, but he absolutely earned the respect of his opponent. The Grizzlies guard set a franchise record with 47 points in a 141-129 loss against the Jazz in Game 2 of their first-round series. Morant shot 15 of 26 from the field and 15 of 20 from the free throw line, throwing in seven assists and four rebounds in 43 minutes.

