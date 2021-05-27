Death or Life or Whatever

We don’t get to keep everyone around forever, and the hope is that CGI and Deepfakes won’t go that far at any given point in the future since the loss of certain actors have made it necessary to kill their characters in the movies that made them iconic, or movies they helped to be iconic, or both. There are plenty of actors out there that have passed away that meant a lot to their fans, and to the movie franchises that they were a part of for more than one act. When their time came however it was necessary to take their characters out of the story completely since a lot of people agree that trying to fake it for too long isn’t just going to anger a lot of fans, it’s going to dishonor the memory of the actor in a way that’s hard, if not impossible, to forgive. Letting go of certain characters is often just as hard as letting go of the actors who played them, but in order to remember them best it’s fitting to mention their passing on camera so that it only keeps up the continuity, but it lets people say goodbye in more than one way as well. That might sound a little too sentimental, but the truth is that a lot of people do draw a great deal of inspiration from their favorite actors, and when they’re gone it’s still possible, but that ache is still there, at least for a while.