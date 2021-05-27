Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Death or Life or Whatever

By Eric Hollander
classical-scene.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the givens: The American prison system is broken. Many inmates are wonderful human beings. They are trapped by an unjust system and do not receive the opportunity to achieve their potential. To hear the stories, the words, the music, to see the artwork of those who are on the losing end takes a step towards achieving cultural embrace. To celebrate the power of a warm, accepting community in the face of a power-hungry minority is to achieve a social revolution; to do so with artwork is frequently a productive tactic.

www.classical-scene.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Visual Arts#Opera#Avatars#American#Victory Players#White Snake#Brandeis University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Religionwustl.edu

How the Black Death Made Life Better

Christine R. Johnson is associate professor of history in the Department of History. “[The] mortality destroyed more than a third of the men, women, and children … such a shortage of workers ensued that the humble turned up their noses at employment, and could scarcely be persuaded to serve the eminent unless for triple wages. … As a result, churchmen, knights and other worthies have been forced to thresh their corn, plough the land and perform every other unskilled task if they are to make their own bread.”
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Megan Fox Fights For Her Life in the First Trailer for Till Death

After launching a film career with the Transformers franchise nearly 15 years ago, Megan Fox has struggled to find a niche in Hollywood outside of her most critically successful role in Karyn Kusama’s cult horror hit Jennifer’s Body. The actress is now returning to the genre in another bloody way in with S.K. Dale’s directorial debut Till Death. Ahead of a release in theaters and on-demand on July 2 courtesy of Screen Media Films, the first trailer has landed.
Houston, TXHouston Press

Growing Pains: Bob Schneider Reflects On Life And Death On New Album

Austin's beloved singer songwriter Bob Schneider returns to Houston on Saturday, June 16 for two performances at the Heights Theater. Benjamin Franklin set a clear expectation about life when he said in a letter to a friend that the only certainties were death and taxes. For Austin-based and beloved artist Bob Schneider, the first was heavy on his mind while writing his new album In A Room Full of Blood With A Sleeping Tiger.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Kay Panabaker?

Looking back on the shows that people enjoyed in their youth it’s fair to say that some folks are a little embarrassed and some are well aware of what they used to watch and don’t care what people think. Hey, we watched what was amusing and pertinent to our life at that time, and a lot of us enjoyed those old shows in a way that made sense at the time. Taking a look back now it’s obvious that we can say that some of those shows were a little goofy and a bit off in their humor at times, but they worked when we were kids. Kay Panabaker was one of those that starred on Phil of the Future and was likely someone that people enjoyed while she was on the scene. But as it happens, people grow up and grow out of certain things, and it would appear that Kay grew out of the love she had for acting at one point since she did end up leaving the business at one point to pursue other interests in her life.
MoviesTVOvermind

Five Movie Deaths That Happened Because the Actor Died in Real Life

We don’t get to keep everyone around forever, and the hope is that CGI and Deepfakes won’t go that far at any given point in the future since the loss of certain actors have made it necessary to kill their characters in the movies that made them iconic, or movies they helped to be iconic, or both. There are plenty of actors out there that have passed away that meant a lot to their fans, and to the movie franchises that they were a part of for more than one act. When their time came however it was necessary to take their characters out of the story completely since a lot of people agree that trying to fake it for too long isn’t just going to anger a lot of fans, it’s going to dishonor the memory of the actor in a way that’s hard, if not impossible, to forgive. Letting go of certain characters is often just as hard as letting go of the actors who played them, but in order to remember them best it’s fitting to mention their passing on camera so that it only keeps up the continuity, but it lets people say goodbye in more than one way as well. That might sound a little too sentimental, but the truth is that a lot of people do draw a great deal of inspiration from their favorite actors, and when they’re gone it’s still possible, but that ache is still there, at least for a while.
MoviesPosted by
Boomer Magazine

Whatever happened to Matilda?

In the latest installment of “Tinseltown Talks,” nostalgia writer Nick Thomas tells us whatever happened to Matilda – Mara Wilson, the child actor behind the film’s starring role and other memorable movies. When British author Roald Dahl’s beloved 1988 novel “Matilda” was transformed into a fantasy comedy movie a decade...
Food & Drinksperfectduluthday.com

Wop Wap Wopatui Wopatusi Whatever

Back before the pandemic, when sharing germs was cool, human beings gathered around buffets of food and troughs of alcohol. It was a simpler time. A meme in my Facebook feed a few months back featured a blurry image of someone pouring Hawaiian Punch into a cooler with chunks of fruit floating in it. In the background of the photo were various bottles of booze. I instantly recognized what was happening; someone was mixing up a wop.
Religionkshb.com

How would world religions respond to extraterrestrial life?

Lately, there’s been a lot of talk about what's out there and the idea of life beyond our world. "We don't know if it's extraterrestrial. We don't know if it's an enemy. We don't know if it's an optical phenomenon. We don't think so, because of the characteristics that those Navy jet pilots described as they saw it move around. And so the bottom line is, we want to know," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.
MoviesHollywoodChicago.com

Pride Week!: Audio Review of ‘The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson’

CHICAGO – Patrick McDonald of HollywoodChicago.com audio film review on the new film “The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson” (2017), currently on Netflix, about the mysterious death and challenging life of the drag queen icon of New York City. Happy Pride Week!. Born Malcolm Michaels in New Jersey,...
MoviesTVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Marcus Chong?

Normally an actor doesn’t get cut from a movie so long as their character is alive and they’re able to get along with the director and producers. But in the case of Marcus Chong, the story has been since the first Matrix movie that he was in a dispute with the Wachowski’s, and things had escalated to a place where his behavior was said to be threatening and disturbing. It’s still difficult to know just whose side to stand on so it’s better to view this from a distance and think that the rest of the cast didn’t have these problems, but somehow Chong did. It’s hard to think that every single person on the set didn’t have a single issue with the Wachowski’s and that they decided to single out Chong, but the idea that he sent threatening messages and phone calls to make his point about a dispute over being cast in the next two Matrix movies kind of leans towards the Wachowski’s. At this time it doesn’t appear that Chong’s career made it past 2013, but if he has been working then it’s a well-kept secret. He did manage to write a bit about the experience and get a book published.
Books & LiteratureSturgis Journal

Writers' Corner: ‘Webs and Wisdom’

Recently, I had the pleasure of re-reading one of my favorite children’s books for an estimated 17th time. As a teacher, I read this heartwarming story to my students each year. The latest reading was shared with my grandson, who eagerly looked forward to each new chapter. Talking animals, barnyard...
Celebritiesfreenews.live

Henry Cavill came to school to his nephew to be believed by friends

His classmates and even teachers laughed at the boy until the “man of steel” appeared. An amazing incident happened seven years ago with the nephew of 38-year-old British actor Henry Cavill. Then another 6-year-old Thomas told at school that his uncle was Superman, but no one believed him. In addition,...
Books & LiteratureWritersDigest.com

5 Tips for Breathing Life Into Fictionalized "Real-Life" Characters

My debut novel The Cape Doctor began with a voice in my head, commenting on the sites I toured in Cape Town, while accompanying my partner to a conference there. I had read in a guidebook on the flight over about Dr. James Miranda Barry, a 19th-century army doctor who’d lived in Cape Town 200 years earlier, a brilliant, irascible, dandy, who improved medicine for the marginalized, performed the first successful caesarian in Africa, was accused of an affair with the married governor of Cape Town, only to have been found after death to have been “a perfect female” who had carried a child.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Joan Silber on the Dangers of Parochialism

This week on The Maris Review, Joan Silber joins Maris Kreizman to discuss her new book, Secrets of Happiness, out now from Counterpoint. When I first started traveling in Asia, great distinctions were made between tourists and travelers. Travelers stayed longer and knew more. And now I think that’s not so crucial. I’m not writing a travel guide, so it’s not up to me to be complete about it. But you want some accuracy of observation, and for fiction you want some observation about what’s most important for them. After traveling all these years, I’m not an expert on Asia by any means, but I’m an enemy of what I’d call parochialism. Parochialism is the idea that the way you do it is the way it’s done. That’s very dangerous as a policy and as a human response to things.
ReligionBelief.Net

Is Blaming God a Sin?

When bad situations happen in our lives, it is common to find a source to blame. It is the general response when things don’t go our way. When we blame God for tragic situations, the typical thought is that God could have prevented a situation from occurring and that He was wrong for allowing that particular outcome. Since the situation didn’t go the way we believed it should have, God is to blame. These thoughts typically come up when death, calamity and loss occur. Why did God not avert the situation? How could a negative outcome be God’s Will?