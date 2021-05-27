FormFree adds JPMorgan Chase mortgage banking CEO to board of directors
Kevin Watters (pictured), a former executive of JPMorgan Chase, has joined FormFree‘s board of directors. Watters served in various senior executive positions during his 18-year tenure at the bank, including five years as president of JPMorgan’s internet group and five years as CEO of its business banking division. He also served as CEO of mortgage banking, where he played a key role in restoring profitability to the division after the financial crisis. In his final year at the company, Watters was appointed CEO of Chase card services, including Chase’s consumer, small business, and commercial lines of business.www.mpamag.com