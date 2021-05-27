Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Stewart snaps up Cloudvirga

By Candyd Mendoza
mpamag.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCloudvirga, a digital mortgage tech provider, has been snapped up by real estate firm Stewart, the company revealed Tuesday. According to the firm’s announcement, the acquisition strengthens Stewart’s foothold in the mortgage finance space and further enhances its ability to serve customers in all markets. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

www.mpamag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Brokers#Ceo#Phenomenal Growth#Ease Of Use#Lenders#Customers#Customer Engagement#Tech#Drive#Company#Offerings#Originators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Economympamag.com

AHP Servicing expands executive team

AHP Servicing (AHP), a servicer of non-performing residential mortgages, has welcomed a former LenderLive leader to its executive team. Erick Bryant (pictured) will join AHP as chief information officer, bringing with him more than two decades of tech and mortgage experience. “We are thrilled to add Erick to our team,”...
Real EstateAxios

Mortgage Servicing Specialist

It’s fun to work in a company where people truly BELIEVE in what they’re doing!. We’re committed to bringing passion and customer focus to the business. Wyndham Capital Mortgage (WCM), founded in 2001, is a Fintech Mortgage Lender headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Our cultural belief is to empower our team members to enrich their lives and careers while working with modern technology, robotics, and automation to eliminate repetitive work and leverage our employee’s human potential and highest-value work. At Wyndham Capital, we intend to facilitate a greater sense of purpose in our jobs and lives. Your involvement will translate directly to continuous improvement in our systems, processes, and customer experience. We believe your experience at WCM will catapult your career growth and nurture your life’s journey.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Stewart Information Services (STC) Acquires Cloudvirga to Strengthen Digital Footprint

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC), announced today its acquisition of Cloudvirga, a leading fintech company powering digital mortgages, adding an industry-leading customer engagement technology platform to the Stewart family. The addition of Cloudvirga strengthens Stewart's positioning in the mortgage finance space and further enables Stewart's ability to serve customers in all markets.
Businesssmarteranalyst.com

Allstate Snaps up SafeAuto for $300M

Property, casualty, and other insurance services provider The Allstate Corp. (ALL) inked a deal to acquire SafeAuto for a total consideration of $300 million. Of this, $270 million will be paid in cash, while the remaining amount is payable in the form of pre-close dividends of certain non-insurance assets. SafeAuto...
Businesssmarteranalyst.com

RPM International Snaps up Dudick Inc

Specialty Chemicals provider RPM International (RPM), through its Carboline subsidiary, has acquired Dudick Inc. The terms of the acquisition remain undisclosed. Ohio-based Dudick provides high-performance coatings, flooring systems, and tank linings and has annual net sales of about $10 million. RPM Chairman and CEO Frank C. Sullivan said, “Dudick will...
Marketssmarteranalyst.com

1Life Healthcare to Snap up Iora Health for $2.1B, Shares Drop

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM) inked an agreement to acquire Iora Health in an all-stock deal for $2.1 billion. Shares of the company were down 1.7% to close at $35 on June 7. Iora Health is a built-for-purpose, technology-powered primary care leader that delivers member-based care to people above 65 years of age who are enrolled in Medicare Advantage and other at-risk reimbursement models.
Real EstateThe Independent

Record one in three homes being snapped up for over the asking price

A record one in three (32%) homes sold across the UK in April went for more than the asking price, according to estate agents. The proportion was the highest since comparable records started in September 2013, according to Propertymark, a body representing estate and letting agents. A previous record was...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

LendingClub Shuffles Executives as it Focuses on Digital Bank Mission

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) has announced several executive changes as it focuses on its mission to emerge as a top digital banking operation. In a public statement, LendingClub said it has promoted Ronnie Momen to serve as its first Chief Consumer Banking Officer and hired David Bolocan to serve as the Senior Vice President of Deposits and Payments, Amber Carroll to serve as the Senior Vice President of Membership & Lifecycle Marketing, and Jamie Armistead to serve as the Vice President of Product Management.
Businessfinovate.com

FinovateAsia Digital 2021 Sneak Peek: Strands

A look at the companies demoing at FinovateAsia Digital on June 22, 2021. Register today and save your spot. Strands is a fintech software company and part of the CRIF Group, which develops AI-driven solutions for banks to help increase customer engagement and generate new revenue through digital channels. Features.
Marketsbankingexchange.com

The New Normal of Online Banking

It’s undisputed that the pandemic brought upon new obstacles to the way people bank and pay each other, and many of the resulting shifts in consumer behavior are here to stay. From banks reducing branch access and hours to the fear of COVID-19 being spread through the exchange of cash, the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation within banks and led to a rise in the use of digital payment apps.
Marketsanalystratings.com

Tyler Technologies (TYL) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Tyler Technologies (TYL – Research Report), with a price target of $480.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $407.55. According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.3% and...
Stockstipranks.com

Billionaire Steven Cohen Snaps Up These 2 Dividend Stocks

Steve Cohen knows a thing or two about making money. So when he speaks, investors listen. The legendary stock picker, who began his investing career at Gruntal & Co. where he managed proprietary capital for 14 years, founded S.A.C Capital Advisors in 1992. In 2014, his investment operations were converted to Point72 Asset Management, a 1,500-plus person registered investment advising firm. Throughout his career, Cohen has consistently delivered huge returns to clients, giving the Point72 Chairman, CEO and President guru-like status on the Street.
Softwareaithority.com

New Adobe and Epsilon Report: Lack of Data Maturity Hampers CDP Success

Study Provides Marketers in APAC and Middle East Guidance on How to Design a Comprehensive CDP Strategy. Epsilon, Adobe and Publicis Groupe released the findings of a commissioned study that examines marketers’ priorities and challenges in enabling customer data platforms (CDPs) and the broader data value chain, and to understand the current approach, mindset, and existing data practices. The study, conducted by Forrester Consulting, surveyed 250 decision-makers ranging from senior managers to C-level executives across Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, India and United Arab Emirates from the BFSI, Hospitality & Tourism, and Retail industries.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Hightower Awarded Aite Group's 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award For Sales Enablement/Prospecting

CHICAGO, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightower today announced it has been recognized as a winner in Aite Group's 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Awards, in the Sales Enablement/Prospecting category. The annual awards program, organized by global research and advisory firm Aite Group, honors innovations achieved by wealth management firms leveraging technology to surpass the status quo.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Mashreq Bank Selects Kore.ai to Elevate Customer Experience Through Conversational AI

Kore.ai, a top conversational AI software company, announced its partnership with Mashreq Bank, one of the leading financial institutions in the UAE, to enhance digital engagement and support for customers through conversational AI. Known for being first to market with customer service technology innovations, Mashreq will use Kore’s BankAssist virtual assistant product to provide personalized self-service and enable faster resolution of customer queries in both Arabic and English.