Gmail will let you save image attachments directly to Google Photos

By Erin Fox
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext time you get an email with an image attachment on Gmail, you may find a new option that gives you another way to save the file. The new “Save to Photos” feature will let you save images directly to Google Photos from your Gmail account. No need to manually download files first before saving them to Google’s image storage service, though the capability is only available for JPEG attachments at the moment.

InternetWFMZ-TV Online

What the Tech? Google Photos

If you use Google Photos as a way to back up every photo and video on your smartphones and computers, you may have to start paying for it. Google announced it will begin charging users who go over 19 GB total storage in the Google Cloud. Google Photos was released...
SoftwareEngadget

Google Docs will let you overlay text on images like it's 1997

Google announced some major changes to Workspace at its recent I/O event, including deeper connections between its productivity and chat apps. But, while eye-catching improvements like "smart canvas" could potentially boost collaboration, some of its online tools still lack rudimentary functions. A new update aims to fix that by bringing a feature available on most word processors to Google Docs. Basically, you can now place an image in front of or behind text while editing a document.
Internettechadvisor.com

Google Photos free storage is ending. Here's what you can do

It feels like Google Photos has existed a whole lot longer than the five years it’s been around. By 2019 the service had attracted over 1 billion users, meaning the recent announcement that Google is ceasing free unlimited storage will be a huge blow to, well, more than a billion people.
Internetcrestviewbulletin.com

Will Google ever fix its main Gmail misfire?

Q: Several of the companies from which I regularly receive email send me information that I need to scroll through to read each part of the items they are trying to sell me. Many times, when I get to the bottom of the email it says "[Message clipped]” with a link next to it that says “View entire message." When I click there, it loads the rest of the message, but it puts me back at the top, and I have to scroll all the way back to where I was and continue reading from there. Is there a way to see the entire message by default every time without having to go all the way to the bottom, click “View entire message,” then scroll back to the bottom where I left off?
Internettechnewstube.com

Google makes it easier to transfer Gmail photos to Google Photos

The Save to Photos option. | Image: Google Google is adding a new “Save to Photos” button to Gmail which you can press to automatically save an emailed image to Google Photos, the company has announced. It’s rolling out to personal Gmail users, Google Workspace, G Suite Basic, and G Suite Business…
Internetxda-developers

Looking for Google Photos alternatives? You probably shouldn’t

In November last year, Google announced that it would no longer offer unlimited free storage for “high quality” photos on Google Photos starting June 1, 2021. Since we’re just a week away from that deadline, a lot of you may be on the lookout for a Google Photos alternative. But is there any service out there that offers a similar (or better) cloud storage plan for your precious memories, or should you just pay for Google Photos? That’s exactly what we’re going to find out.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Google Messages is preparing to let you pin conversations to the top

Google Messages has received several new features over the last few months, including calendar event suggestions, scheduled messages support, auto-OTP deletion, a unified emoji menu, and a revamped UI on Samsung phones. On top of that, recent teardowns of the app have revealed that Google is working on even more useful features for the app, like a split-screen view for tablets, support for sending messages using a paired phone, and more. While these features are yet to roll out to users on the stable channel, we’ve now spotted even more upcoming features in a teardown of Google Messages 8.1.050.
Internetvoonze.com

Google Photos will add new 3D effects to your images without the need for an additional ‘app’

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - During the lastGoogle I / O, which took place last Tuesday, those of Mountain View presented some of the changes that they have prepared for the future of some of their most popular platforms. Google Photos is one of them, although it faces a litmus test on June 1, when the grace period to upload images and videos completely free to your cloud ends. From that date, we will see how many users remain active and paying for some of the storage plans of the North Americans, for which all these changes that are announced will be focused. Not only that folder protected with passwords, where we can protect the most private material that we have in the photo library, but also these new 3D photographs that the platform will be able to compose. Curious 3D effect This new resource that Google Photos will put in our hands will be perfect for achieving little wonders that come to life thanks to a curious 3D effect generated from three or more images of the same sequence. Many users, in important moments, choose to take several photos in a row, creating a sequence that the Google algorithm is able to recognize. With that pattern of shapes and figures that are in each of these photos, you will be able to generate an animation that takes on the appearance of being three-dimensional, with part of the scene in motion while the rest remains in a fixed background. As you can see from the screenshot that you have just above, where those from Mountain View mark us which are those reference points that they identify in each photograph to, from there, generate the animation. These effects are widely used in television commercials but, above all, in documentaries with many photographic resources, since it is possible to print movement to all these snapshots and show it in a different way than a simple normal zoom. Something that is especially surprising in the case of historical content that has five or six decades behind it, when this type of special effects were practically unthinkable. In addition, Google Photos has also announced the arrival in future updates of what it calls “small patterns” and that will help the app to be able to identify, and group, images where certain elements are repeated. For example, an orange backpack, an object that we use on certain occasions, etc. In this way, we could ask you to show us only those contents where they are present.
Internetmakeuseof.com

5 Ways to Fix the "Attachment Failed" Error on Gmail

Gmail is quite a reliable tool when it comes to sending and receiving emails. However, this tool isn't without its flaws. Sometimes, Gmail can give you issues when you try to attach files to your emails. When this happens, you can't drag and drop files to Gmail, or the dedicated...
Internethitechwiki.com

Google Photos: save storage space with this new tool

Google has just implemented a new tool on the Google Photos mobile application. The latter frees up storage space by automatically deleting recorded and blurry photos. The goal is to facilitate the transition of the application, which will soon end the free and unlimited storage of photos and videos on June 1, 2021.
Internetmobilesyrup.com

Google Photos is getting smarter to help you manage storage better

As Google nears the end of its unlimited photo storage backups offer, the company has created a new tool to help users delete pictures that aren’t suitable for being saved. This includes backed-up screenshots, blurry pics, big video files and more. Starting on June 1st, Google Photos will no longer...
InternetAndroid Authority

Poll: Are you staying with Google Photos or switching?

There are other reasons to use Google Photos, but unlimited free storage was a big one. We’re just one day away from Google Photos moving away from unlimited high-quality photo and video backups. Instead, the service will require users to pay if they exceed 15GB of storage for photo and video backups.
InternetMobiletor.com

New Google Photos Tool Finds And Deletes Blurry Photos For You

In case you haven’t heard, Google Photos is changing. Come June 1, the free unlimited photo and video backup tool will no longer be completely free. Ahead of that though, Google has introduced a new tool aimed squarely at saving precious storage space to help you cope with the change. It’s called Manage storage and it finds photos that you might not be particularly crazy about, so you can delete them instantly.
Cell Phonesephotozine.com

Save 50% On Phone Manager Software You Can Use To Backup Photos

Phone Manager is a really useful piece of software you can use to transfer data/images between one or more smartphones and your PC and currently, it's available as a download with 50% off the RRP*. Phone Manager allows you to transfer all types of data (photos, videos, music, documents, contacts,...
InternetTom's Guide

Google now lets you protect your search history — here’s how

Google has just introduced password protection to your "Web and Activity" log, which is the page that shows just about everything you’ve been doing online through Google services. This is good news for privacy-conscious users as the activity page contains a treasure trove of user data, including YouTube viewing history...
Technologybleepingcomputer.com

Google Chrome now lets you run more commands via the address bar

Google has added a new batch of Chrome Actions for early testing in the latest Google Chrome web browser releases before the feature's worldwide rollout later this year. Chrome Actions is a recently introduced experimental Chrome feature that allows you to type in a command, causing an action to be displayed inline in the browser's address bar search results.
InternetPosted by
SlashGear

Google Messages will finally let you pin and star messages

Google has dozens upon dozens of apps and services and it’s no surprise that some of these would duplicate each other. In fact, the company is notorious for having one too many messaging platforms and apps. In addition to the confusion and lack of long-term guarantees, it also means that Google often has to start over almost from scratch for every new feature. Take for example Google Messages which may finally get pinned and starred messages soon, years after other messaging platforms implemented those.