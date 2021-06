Regular readers of Nathaniel Philbrick's nonfiction history books should know what to expect from "Bunker Hill: A City, A Siege, A Revolution." In books such as "Mayflower" (the Pilgrims voyage), "The Last Stand" (Custer at Little Big Horn), "Valiant Ambition" (Benedict Arnold betraying the American Revolution), "In the Heart of the Sea" (a whale encounter that inspired "Moby Dick"), "In the Hurricane's Eye" (George Washington and the victory in Yorktown), Philbrick introduces the players, explores the lay of the land in the given situation and reveals the complex relationships that lead to the crux of each book.