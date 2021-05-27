Constructions Injuries Can Happen Any Time

TEMPORARY CLOSURE 61412 FOOTWAY ONLY ROSEBERY ROAD TO HIGHFIELDS APPROACH (DURSLEY TOWN) STROUD DISTRICT. Gloucestershire County Council has made an order under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 (as amended) to temporarily close part of 61412 (Footway only) Rosebery Road to Highfields Approach for its entire length of approximately 60 metres. The reason for the closure is for a gas mains replacement. The Footway is expected to be closed on a rolling programme from 21 st June 2021, where the presence of approved signage will indicate whether the closure is in force. Further advance warnings of dates/times will be displayed on site prior to the closure taking effect. This order can permit the closure of the Footway as required and it is anticipated all works will be completed by 2nd July 2021. For further information, please contact Gloucestershire Highways on 08000 514 514 or visit.